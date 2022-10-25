Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Midfielder Matt O'Riley says Celtic will try to be "more ruthless" if they return to the Champions League. (BT Sport via Record external-link )

Manager Ange Postecoglou believes it's his job to make sure Celtic are in the Champions League "every year". (Record) external-link

Defender Leon King overcame illness in time to make the Rangers squad to face Napoli in Wednesday's Champions League match in Italy. (Sun) external-link

But Rangers are still without eight players in Naples. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst once met his idol Diego Maradona at the 1998 World Cup and now his team will take on Napoli at the stadium that bares the Argentine's name, with the Dutchman saying Maradona's contribution to football was "immense". (Sun) external-link

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti says under pressure Rangers counterpart Van Bronckhorst "is a very solid manager". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian have too many loan players and need to focus more on securing their own talent, says former Easter Road forward Tam McManus.(Record) external-link

Aberdeen great Willie Miller tips his former team to secure victory over Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday. (Sun) external-link