Celtic have been 'bold' - Postecoglou

Celtic's early Champions League exit "won't affect" them domestically, says winger James Forrest.

Wednesday's 1-1 home draw with Shakhtar Donetsk consigned Ange Postecoglou's side to bottom place in Group F with two points from five games.

Celtic secured automatic entry into this season's competition by winning last season's Scottish Premiership.

"We've got loads of other competitions to still go for and it won't affect us too much," said Forrest.

"It's exciting to get back here. The excitement for the fans - everyone loves it. It's great for Scottish football."

Celtic are four pints clear of Rangers at top of the Scottish Premiership after 11 games.

"The club love being in Europe after Christmas," said Forrest, who has played in five Champions League group campaigns.

"For the players, the fans, the staff - apart from the result - that's maybe the biggest disappointment.

"We've been well in the games; we've had loads of chances. We've just not managed to take them. There's so many positives to take.

"If you keep putting in performances like that in Europe then the results will definitely, over time, change."

Celtic's final group match is at defending champions Real Madrid on 2 November.