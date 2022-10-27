Scottish Gossip: Rangers, King, Van Bronckhorst, Celtic, Carter-Vickers, Aberdeen, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Leon King is Rangers' latest defensive injury concern after being forced off in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat by Napoli. (Express)
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst took "a lot of positives", despite Rangers' loss. (Sun)
Captain James Tavernier praised the performances of James Sands and Ridvan Yilmaz in Naples. (BT Sport via Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers great Ally McCoist said striker Alfredo Morelos looked far off the level required for the Champions League against Napoli. (BT Sport via Sun)
With five defeats and only one goal scored, finishing with the worst record in the Champions League group stage remains a possibility for Rangers. (Sun)
Vice-captain Cameron Carter-Vickers believes Celtic can crack the Champions League. (Record)
And the American defender urges Celtic go out of this season's tournament with a bang against Real Madrid next week. (Record)
Manager Ange Postecoglou admits Celtic got what they deserved in this season's Champions League after securing bottom spot in Group F. (Scotsman - subscription required)
But Postecoglou vows Celtic will come back stronger. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Aberdeen striker Charlie Nicholas is a fan of current Pittodrie boss Jim Goodwin. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan is a doubt for the weekend Scottish Premiership home match with Kilmarnock. (Courier - subscription required)
Remi Matthews' form in goal for St Johnstone means no-one is talking about former keeper Zander Clark, says manager Callum Davidson. (Courier - subscription required)
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan is expected to be out until after the World Cup with a hamstring problem. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Former Heart of Midlothian captain Perry Kitchen has announced his retirement from football, aged 30. (Record)