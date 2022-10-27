Arsenal Women v Zürich Women

Attempt missed. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Marckese
- 16Maritz
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5Beattie
- 7Catley
- 8Nobbs
- 10Little
- 23Iwabuchi
- 9Mead
- 11Miedema
- 17Hurtig
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 12Maanum
- 13Wälti
- 15McCabe
- 19Foord
- 25Blackstenius
- 59Agyemang
- 61Earl
- 62Reid
Zürich Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Romero
- 11Riesen
- 8Stierli
- 26Vetterlein
- 2Mégroz
- 10Pinther
- 17Piubel
- 5Bernauer
- 24Dubs
- 9Markou
- 20Humm
Substitutes
- 4Pando
- 6Wos
- 7Pilgrim
- 15Rey
- 16Enz
- 19Egli
- 23Schärz
- 25Schefer
- 30Kaspar
- 31Bollmann
- Referee:
- Lina Lehtovaara
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women).
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Nadine Riesen.
Post update
Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Eleni Markou (Zürich Women).
Post update
Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).
Post update
Foul by Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Lourdes Romero (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).
Post update
Foul by Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Fabienne Humm (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Fabienne Humm (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Eleni Markou (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross.
Post update
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.