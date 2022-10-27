Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group C
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0Zürich WomenZürich Women0

Arsenal Women v Zürich Women

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Marckese
  • 16Maritz
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 8Nobbs
  • 10Little
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 17Hurtig

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 12Maanum
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabe
  • 19Foord
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 59Agyemang
  • 61Earl
  • 62Reid

Zürich Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Romero
  • 11Riesen
  • 8Stierli
  • 26Vetterlein
  • 2Mégroz
  • 10Pinther
  • 17Piubel
  • 5Bernauer
  • 24Dubs
  • 9Markou
  • 20Humm

Substitutes

  • 4Pando
  • 6Wos
  • 7Pilgrim
  • 15Rey
  • 16Enz
  • 19Egli
  • 23Schärz
  • 25Schefer
  • 30Kaspar
  • 31Bollmann
Referee:
Lina Lehtovaara

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamZürich Women
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.

  2. Post update

    Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Nadine Riesen.

  5. Post update

    Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Eleni Markou (Zürich Women).

  7. Post update

    Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women).

  10. Post update

    Lourdes Romero (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women).

  14. Post update

    Fabienne Humm (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women).

  16. Post update

    Fabienne Humm (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women).

  18. Post update

    Eleni Markou (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Top Stories