Paul Mullin joined Wrexham from Cambridge United in July 2021

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson acknowledged Paul Mullin's performance in the win over Halifax could have been affected by the row over a social media post.

Mullin had revealed a photo of custom-made boots featuring an offensive slogan about the Conservative Party.

The club described the 27-year-old's post as an "unwelcome distraction" ahead of Tuesday's win over Halifax.

"I suppose it's always going to be slightly on your mind," said Parkinson.

"You'll have to ask him about it but there was a lot of furore about it. But Mulls is a tough lad and he gets on with things."

Mullin, Wrexham's top scorer with 11 goals, had a subdued game against Halifax and failed to score in a victory which keeps the Dragons second in the table.

In a statement the National League club said the photographs, taken at the club's Racecourse Ground, had been done without their knowledge or approval and banned Mullin from wearing the boots.

The club, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, said it took a "neutral position" on politics.

"We have got a responsibility at this football club," Parkinson added.

"I've spoken to Mulls a couple of times and the club have come out with a statement and that's it, we draw a line through it and we move on."