Liam Manning guided MK Dons to the play-offs last season

Liam Manning praised his players and staff after MK Dons ended their five-match losing streak.

Manning's side went bottom of League One after a 1-0 home defeat by Wycombe on Saturday, but bounced back in style to win 2-0 at Charlton on Tuesday.

The MK Dons boss said: "I am definitely happy, first and foremost for the players and staff. We have been on a tough run."

They could climb out of the drop-zone with a win at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Manning's side finished third, a point adrift of automatic promotion, last season but he has been under increasing scrutiny as MK Dons have taken just four points from their first eight home games.

Despite their lowly league position, Tuesday's timely win at the Valley - where Charlton were previously unbeaten - made it nine points from the club's last five on the road.

Manning told BBC Three Counties Radio: "The way the staff have stayed quite level and kept it consistent for the players, and the players' attitude and application have been terrific as well - I am delighted for them to get the win."

Asked if he had felt under pressure, Manning said: "I don't sleep very well anyway. What will be, will be. All my energy has to go into the players and creating the right culture for us to perform and get better.

"Whether we win or lose, the staff have done a good job of not getting too high or low and that's what hopefully will get us out of the sticky period that we've had."

"It's a challenge in terms of managing confidence, but the players believe in themselves and what we're trying to do. There's been some good lessons so far this season. We've transitioned into a new team, it takes time, it's not going to be a smooth ride, but you can see the players are 'all-in' in terms of attitude and commitment.

"What we've shown in the past few games is more like us, the identity in terms of how we want to play, irrespective of the results. We have to keep believing and we have to keep improving."