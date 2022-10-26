Gary Caldwell led Wigan Athletic to the League One title in 2016

Gary Caldwell says there is more to come from his side after his first game as Exeter City manager.

The Grecians drew 0-0 away at Derby County in the first-ever league fixture between the two sides as Exeter moved up to seventh in League One.

Caldwell took over on Monday, replacing Matt Taylor, who left to take over at Rotherham United earlier this month.

"We have a committed group, players that will give everything to try and win football matches," he said.

"The energy they showed, the application, the little things we tried to work on, I could see them trying to do it.

"It's obviously a big change, and one day's training, but there was a real desire from them to try and implement certain things."

Caldwell says he is working on bringing in more coaches after first-team coach Jon Hill, who had stayed behind after Taylor's exit to assist caretaker manager Kevin Nicholson, left to link back up with his former boss.

And the former Celtic and Scotland defender hopes he can improve his side even more as he spends more time with them ahead of their Devon derby at Plymouth Argyle next Monday.

"As proud as I am and as happy as I am with that performance, I know and they know they can be even better, but that will take time," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"We have to work on the training pitch a lot to get those different things over and I'm really happy with the group I have, because I see a group that wants to do it, that listens, and I'm delighted with how they've performed."