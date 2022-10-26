Gary Johnson led Torquay to the 2021 National League promotion final

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says he will not "bow down" to what he says is a minority of supporters who want him to leave his role.

The Gulls were beaten 1-0 at Eastleigh on Tuesday after seeing Aaron Jarvis sent off in the first half.

The defeat kept Torquay bottom of the National League with just two wins from 15 games so far this season.

"We won't bow down to the one or two that want you out of the club," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"I'll swear to you we'll give it everything. I want to do it for the football club not for me, I don't need a Manchester United move now, I'm doing it for the football club and the people behind the scenes who have really supported me for the last couple of months when it's been a bit down and we've been a bit unlucky.

"While they have faith in us to get us out of trouble I'm going to give everything."

Johnson says ill-discipline has not helped his side - Torquay have been reduced to 10 men in their past three games.

"You can say 'well that's your fault as the manager for bringing those players to the club that are likely to get sent off', there's a thin line between showing passion - which all the ones that have got sent off do - unfortunately it keeps catching us out," he added.

"Then the 10 on the pitch have to put in lots of extra effort and it just takes it out of the legs for the next game because we go Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday.

"We're losing players, but the ones we're not losing are trying very hard."