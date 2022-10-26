Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England lost 2-1 to Brazil in the two teams' last encounter in October 2019

The inaugural edition of the women's Finalissma will be played between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in April 2023.

Sarina Wiegman's Euro 2022 winners England will take on Copa America Femenina champions Brazil.

The first men's Finalissma in 29 years took place at Wembley in June, with South American champions Argentina beating Italy 3-0.

"The great games keep on coming for us," Wiegman said.

"This time, we have the opportunity to welcome Brazil to Wembley and it will be another big moment after the Euros and USA match."

In July, England defeated Germany 2-1 at a sold-out Wembley to be crowned European champions, while Brazil claimed their fourth successive Copa America Femenina title as they beat hosts Colombia 1-0.

"Like us, they will be thinking about the World Cup next summer," Wiegman added.

"This is a chance to again test ourselves against another top 10 team in the world, an opportunity to win another trophy and give our fans something special to watch, hopefully in a packed-out Wembley."