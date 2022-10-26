Close menu
Europa League - Group E
Man UtdManchester United20:00Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Harry Maguire could be involved in Europa League

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Harry Maguire
Maguire has struggled for form for both club and country

Harry Maguire has returned to training and could be involved in Manchester United's penultimate Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol.

England defender Maguire, 29, has not played since sustaining a thigh injury on international duty in September.

France centre-back Raphael Varane has been ruled out until the World Cup after picking up a leg injury in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also back in training.

On the chances of those three players being involved in Thursday's match at Old Trafford, manager Erik ten Hag said: "We will assess after training. Together with the medical [staff], I will take the decision."

Ten Hag has confirmed Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the squad after being dropped against Chelsea for leaving the ground before full-time in the previous match against Tottenham.

Maguire has not played for United since a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture against Sheriff in Chisinau on 15 September.

The defender has been jeered by his some of his own fans on club and country duty this season and made mistakes in the build-up to two goals in his last appearance, as England drew 3-3 with Germany on 26 September.

Scott McTominay scored a stoppage-time winner against Omonia Nicosia to keep United in contention to qualify as group winners, with that victory leaving Ten Hag's second-placed side three points behind final Group E opponents Real Sociedad.

