Europa Conference League - Group B
West HamWest Ham United20:00Silkeborg IFSilkeborg IF
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Silkeborg: Summer signing Nayef Aguerd could be involved

Nayef Aguerd
Nayef Aguerd limped off after 23 minutes of West Ham's pre-season friendly against Rangers

West Ham manager David Moyes hopes to have summer signing Nayef Aguerd in his squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League game against Silkeborg.

Morocco defender Aguerd, who joined the Hammers from Rennes for £30m in June, has not featured since injuring his ankle in pre-season.

Moyes said the 26-year-old is not yet ready to play in the Premier League but could feature in Europe.

"I see Nayef hopefully giving us something we've not had," said Moyes.

"He's not in contention for Sunday [against Manchester United] but we're hoping to have him in the squad tomorrow, one way or another," he added.

"I want to give him time. He's a good reader of the game, he's quick and he's good in the air, but because he's not played any Premier League games it's difficult for us to give an overall judgement."

M﻿axwel Cornet, Craig Dawson and Lucas Paqueta are all still unavailable for the Hammers but "hopefully they are not too far away", Moyes said.

West Ham are already guaranteed to progress from Group B after winning all four games so far.

They require one point in their remaining two games - against second-placed Silkeborg or FCSB - to top the group, which would see them avoid having to play a knockout round play-off tie to qualify for the last 16.

Thursday 27th October 2022

  • West HamWest Ham United20:00Silkeborg IFSilkeborg IF
  • FiorentinaFiorentina17:45Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir
  • AnderlechtRSC Anderlecht17:45FCSBFCSB
  • Austria ViennaAustria Vienna17:45Lech PoznanLech Poznan
  • VillarrealVillarreal17:45Hapoel Be'er ShevaHapoel Be'er Sheva
  • NiceNice17:45Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade
  • SlováckoSlovácko17:45Köln1. FC Köln
  • FC VaduzFC Vaduz17:45AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar
  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian20:00Rigas Futbola SkolaRigas Futbola Skola
  • Dnipro-1Dnipro-120:00Apollon LimassolApollon Limassol
  • MoldeMolde20:00Djurgårdens IFDjurgårdens IF
  • Shamrock RoversShamrock Rovers20:00KAA GentKAA Gent

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir43101001010
2Fiorentina42119547
3Hearts4103312-93
4Rigas Futbola Skola402216-52

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham440094512
2Silkeborg IF420212486
3Anderlecht411223-14
4FCSB4013113-121

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal4400124812
2Lech Poznan41218625
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva403123-13
4Austria Vienna4013110-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade42207438
2Nice41214405
3Köln411256-14
4Slovácko411279-24

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar43018449
2Dnipro-142117527
3Apollon Limassol411246-24
4FC Vaduz402248-42

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Djurgårdens IF431084410
2Molde42117347
3KAA Gent41125504
4Shamrock Rovers401308-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sivasspor42117617
2CFR Cluj42114227
3Slavia Prague411246-24
4Ballkani411289-14

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel42117617
2Pyunik42026516
3Slovan Bratislava41215505
4Zalgiris411224-24
