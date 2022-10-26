Thursday's gossip: Ronaldo, Guimaraes, Dumfries, Iling-Junior, Edu, Podence,
Napoli have been linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, but the Italian club's director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing the Portugal international. (DAZN, via Talksport)
Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes but face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid, unless Newcastle United can convince the 24-year-old to sign a new contract with them. (TNT Sports - in Portuguese)
Chelsea are looking at Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, 26, as they try to add more depth to their right-back position which has been weakened by an injury to England international Reece James, 22. (90 Min)
Inter Milan president Steven Zhang says Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, who is believed to be a target for Paris St-Germain, is not for sale and is "confident" the 27-year-old will stay at the Serie A club. (Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia)
Tottenham could let Spain winger Bryan Gil, 21, and English defender Japhet Tanganga, 23, leave in January, while also loaning out English right-back Djed Spence, 22. (Times - subscription required)
Juventus are aiming to secure 19-year-old English winger Samuel Iling-Junior on a new deal, with talks between the two parties having started some time ago. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Arsenal have held preliminary talks over a new contract with technical director Edu, who has been linked with similar roles in Europe. (Evening Standard)
Everton are interested in 27-year-old Portugal forward Daniel Podence, whose deal with Wolves runs until the summer of 2024. (Football Insider)
Nottingham Forest are planning to spend between £50m and £100m in the January transfer window to help their chances of staying in the Premier League. (Football Insider)
Barcelona hope to sign a replacement for 34-year-old Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets in January. (ESPN)
Manchester City have signed highly rated 17-year-old midfielder Emilio Lawrence from Everton. (Fabrizio Romano)
