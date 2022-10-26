Last updated on .From the section Football

Napoli have been linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, but the Italian club's director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing the Portugal international. (DAZN, via Talksport) external-link

Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes but face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid, unless Newcastle United can convince the 24-year-old to sign a new contract with them. (TNT Sports - in Portuguese) external-link

Chelsea are looking at Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, 26, as they try to add more depth to their right-back position which has been weakened by an injury to England international Reece James, 22. (90 Min) external-link

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang says Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, who is believed to be a target for Paris St-Germain, is not for sale and is "confident" the 27-year-old will stay at the Serie A club. (Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia) external-link

Tottenham could let Spain winger Bryan Gil, 21, and English defender Japhet Tanganga, 23, leave in January, while also loaning out English right-back Djed Spence, 22. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Juventus are aiming to secure 19-year-old English winger Samuel Iling-Junior on a new deal, with talks between the two parties having started some time ago. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal have held preliminary talks over a new contract with technical director Edu, who has been linked with similar roles in Europe. (Evening Standard) external-link

Everton are interested in 27-year-old Portugal forward Daniel Podence, whose deal with Wolves runs until the summer of 2024. (Football Insider) external-link

Nottingham Forest are planning to spend between £50m and £100m in the January transfer window to help their chances of staying in the Premier League. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona hope to sign a replacement for 34-year-old Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets in January. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester City have signed highly rated 17-year-old midfielder Emilio Lawrence from Everton. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

