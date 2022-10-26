Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group A
Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid Femenino0Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines0

Real Madrid Femenino v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Line-ups

Real Madrid Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 2Robles
  • 14Sousa Feitoza
  • 4Gálvez
  • 7CarmonaSubstituted forAbelleiraat 90+3'minutes
  • 6TolettiSubstituted forSvavaat 76'minutes
  • 24Olofsson
  • 21Zornoza
  • 22del CastilloSubstituted forOrozat 76'minutes
  • 10González
  • 11Weir

Substitutes

  • 3Abelleira
  • 5Andrés
  • 8Oroz
  • 9García
  • 12Navarro
  • 13Gerard
  • 15Florentino
  • 16Hansen
  • 18Rodriguez
  • 20Feller
  • 23Svava
  • 30de Gracia

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50Bouhaddi
  • 12Lawrence
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 5De Almeida
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 24GroenenSubstituted forBaltimoreat 69'minutes
  • 8Geyoro
  • 6Jean-FrançoisSubstituted forHamraouiat 76'minutes
  • 11Diani
  • 22Martens
  • 10BachmannBooked at 19mins

Substitutes

  • 14Hamraoui
  • 16Picaud
  • 17Thorvaldsdóttir
  • 19Cascarino
  • 21Baltimore
  • 23Georgieva
  • 26Li
  • 28Yang
  • 35Ngueleu
  • 36Traore
  • 60Toussaint
Referee:
Jana Adamkova

Match Stats

Home TeamReal Madrid FemeninoAway TeamParis Saint-Germain Féminines
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away13
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid Femenino 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid Femenino 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid Femenino. Teresa Abelleira replaces Olga Carmona.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Élisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  7. Post update

    Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Olga Carmona.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Maite Oroz.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kheira Hamraoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Freja Olofsson (Real Madrid Femenino).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid Femenino. Claudia Zornoza tries a through ball, but Olga Carmona is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Kathellen.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Olga Carmona with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid Femenino21102024
2Chelsea Women11001013
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines201101-11
4Vllaznia Femra100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma Femminile22005326
2VfL Wolfsburg Ladies11004043
3Slavia Prague Women100101-10
4St. Pölten Women200238-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11005143
2Juventus Femminile11002023
3Zürich Women100102-20
4Lyon Féminines100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino11009093
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women100112-10
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

