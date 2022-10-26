Real Madrid Femenino v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Match ends, Real Madrid Femenino 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0.
Line-ups
Real Madrid Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rodríguez Rivero
- 2Robles
- 14Sousa Feitoza
- 4Gálvez
- 7CarmonaSubstituted forAbelleiraat 90+3'minutes
- 6TolettiSubstituted forSvavaat 76'minutes
- 24Olofsson
- 21Zornoza
- 22del CastilloSubstituted forOrozat 76'minutes
- 10González
- 11Weir
Substitutes
- 3Abelleira
- 5Andrés
- 8Oroz
- 9García
- 12Navarro
- 13Gerard
- 15Florentino
- 16Hansen
- 18Rodriguez
- 20Feller
- 23Svava
- 30de Gracia
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 50Bouhaddi
- 12Lawrence
- 13Ilestedt
- 5De Almeida
- 7Karchaoui
- 24GroenenSubstituted forBaltimoreat 69'minutes
- 8Geyoro
- 6Jean-FrançoisSubstituted forHamraouiat 76'minutes
- 11Diani
- 22Martens
- 10BachmannBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 14Hamraoui
- 16Picaud
- 17Thorvaldsdóttir
- 19Cascarino
- 21Baltimore
- 23Georgieva
- 26Li
- 28Yang
- 35Ngueleu
- 36Traore
- 60Toussaint
- Referee:
- Jana Adamkova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid Femenino 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0.
Substitution, Real Madrid Femenino. Teresa Abelleira replaces Olga Carmona.
Attempt blocked. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Élisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Olga Carmona.
Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Maite Oroz.
Attempt blocked. Kheira Hamraoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Freja Olofsson (Real Madrid Femenino).
Offside, Real Madrid Femenino. Claudia Zornoza tries a through ball, but Olga Carmona is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Kathellen.
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Olga Carmona with a cross.