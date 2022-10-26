St. Pölten Women v Roma Femminile

Match ends, St. Pölten Women 3, Roma Femminile 4.
St. Pölten Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Schlüter
- 19Tabotta
- 4Balog
- 20Klein
- 6FuchsBooked at 19minsSubstituted forLemesováat 45'minutes
- 8WengerSubstituted forMeyerat 62'minutes
- 27EderBooked at 27minsSubstituted forEnzingerat 55'minutes
- 9Schumacher
- 7Mikolajová
- 24Zver
- 18BrunnthalerSubstituted forZágorat 83'minutes
- 3Johanning
- 10Meyer
- 11Mädl
- 13Mak
- 17Palmen
- 21Hillebrand
- 22Enzinger
- 23Zágor
- 30Abiral
- 44Falkensteiner
- 77Lemesová
Roma Femminile
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Ceasar
- 32Linari
- 23Wenninger
- 2Minami
- 15Serturini
- 7Alves da SilvaSubstituted forCiccottiat 90'minutes
- 10Giugliano
- 20Greggi
- 11Haavi
- 22HaugSubstituted forLázaroat 63'minutes
- 9GiacintiSubstituted forKollmatsat 90'minutes
- 1Lind
- 5Cinotti
- 6Landström
- 13Bartoli
- 16Ciccotti
- 18Glionna
- 21Kajzba
- 24Ferrara
- 26Bergersen
- 27Kollmats
- 29Lázaro
- 87Öhrström
- Tess Olofsson
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away34
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away12
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away8
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Pölten Women 3, Roma Femminile 4.
Attempt missed. Mateja Zver (St. Pölten Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Isabelle Meyer.
Manuela Giugliano (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mária Mikolajová (St. Pölten Women).
Offside, Roma Femminile. Manuela Giugliano tries a through ball, but Paloma Lázaro is caught offside.
Paloma Lázaro (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diana Lemesová (St. Pölten Women).
Substitution, Roma Femminile. Claudia Ciccotti replaces Andressa Alves.
Substitution, Roma Femminile. Beata Kollmats replaces Valentina Giacinti.
Goal! St. Pölten Women 3, Roma Femminile 4. Mária Mikolajová (St. Pölten Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bernadett Zágor.
Goal! St. Pölten Women 2, Roma Femminile 4. Paloma Lázaro (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuela Giugliano.
Emilie Haavi (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Rita Schumacher (St. Pölten Women).
Substitution, St. Pölten Women. Bernadett Zágor replaces Melanie Brunnthaler.
Foul by Giada Greggi (Roma Femminile).
Post update
Stefanie Enzinger (St. Pölten Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! St. Pölten Women 2, Roma Femminile 3. Manuela Giugliano (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Leonarda Balog (St. Pölten Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateja Zver with a cross.
Corner, St. Pölten Women. Conceded by Elena Linari.