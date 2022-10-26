Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group B
St. Pölten WomenSt. Pölten Women3Roma FemminileRoma Femminile4

St. Pölten Women v Roma Femminile

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

St. Pölten Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Schlüter
  • 19Tabotta
  • 4Balog
  • 20Klein
  • 6FuchsBooked at 19minsSubstituted forLemesováat 45'minutes
  • 8WengerSubstituted forMeyerat 62'minutes
  • 27EderBooked at 27minsSubstituted forEnzingerat 55'minutes
  • 9Schumacher
  • 7Mikolajová
  • 24Zver
  • 18BrunnthalerSubstituted forZágorat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Johanning
  • 10Meyer
  • 11Mädl
  • 13Mak
  • 17Palmen
  • 21Hillebrand
  • 22Enzinger
  • 23Zágor
  • 30Abiral
  • 44Falkensteiner
  • 77Lemesová

Roma Femminile

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Ceasar
  • 32Linari
  • 23Wenninger
  • 2Minami
  • 15Serturini
  • 7Alves da SilvaSubstituted forCiccottiat 90'minutes
  • 10Giugliano
  • 20Greggi
  • 11Haavi
  • 22HaugSubstituted forLázaroat 63'minutes
  • 9GiacintiSubstituted forKollmatsat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lind
  • 5Cinotti
  • 6Landström
  • 13Bartoli
  • 16Ciccotti
  • 18Glionna
  • 21Kajzba
  • 24Ferrara
  • 26Bergersen
  • 27Kollmats
  • 29Lázaro
  • 87Öhrström
Referee:
Tess Olofsson

Match Stats

Home TeamSt. Pölten WomenAway TeamRoma Femminile
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home11
Away34
Shots on Target
Home5
Away12
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home20
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Pölten Women 3, Roma Femminile 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Pölten Women 3, Roma Femminile 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mateja Zver (St. Pölten Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Isabelle Meyer.

  4. Post update

    Manuela Giugliano (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mária Mikolajová (St. Pölten Women).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Roma Femminile. Manuela Giugliano tries a through ball, but Paloma Lázaro is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Paloma Lázaro (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Diana Lemesová (St. Pölten Women).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma Femminile. Claudia Ciccotti replaces Andressa Alves.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma Femminile. Beata Kollmats replaces Valentina Giacinti.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! St. Pölten Women 3, Roma Femminile 4. Mária Mikolajová (St. Pölten Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bernadett Zágor.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! St. Pölten Women 2, Roma Femminile 4. Paloma Lázaro (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuela Giugliano.

  13. Post update

    Emilie Haavi (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rita Schumacher (St. Pölten Women).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Pölten Women. Bernadett Zágor replaces Melanie Brunnthaler.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Giada Greggi (Roma Femminile).

  17. Post update

    Stefanie Enzinger (St. Pölten Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! St. Pölten Women 2, Roma Femminile 3. Manuela Giugliano (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leonarda Balog (St. Pölten Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateja Zver with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, St. Pölten Women. Conceded by Elena Linari.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid Femenino21102024
2Chelsea Women11001013
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines201101-11
4Vllaznia Femra100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma Femminile22005326
2VfL Wolfsburg Ladies11004043
3Slavia Prague Women100101-10
4St. Pölten Women200238-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11005143
2Juventus Femminile11002023
3Zürich Women100102-20
4Lyon Féminines100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino11009093
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women100112-10
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

