Slavia Prague Women v VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Line-ups
Slavia Prague Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lukásová
- 12Veselá
- 7Necidová
- 20Bartovicová
- 6Khýrová
- 77Keene
- 10SurnovskáSubstituted forTenkrátováat 9'minutes
- 25KrejciríkováBooked at 67mins
- 16SzewieczkováBooked at 58mins
- 11Cerná
- 27Kozárová
Substitutes
- 4Tenkrátová
- 8Ruzicková
- 9Nekesa
- 15Abrahamsson
- 18Goretkiová
- 19Divisová
- 21Vithová
- 24Sladká
- 26Fuchsová
VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Frohms
- 24Wedemeyer
- 4Hendrich
- 6Janssen
- 13Rauch
- 5Oberdorf
- 11PoppSubstituted forLattweinat 63'minutes
- 10Huth
- 14Roord
- 29Brand
- 9Pajor
Substitutes
- 2Wilms
- 7Bremer
- 8Lattwein
- 12Kassen
- 17Demann
- 20Wolter
- 21Blomqvist
- 23Jónsdóttir
- 30Weiss
- Referee:
- Katalin Sipos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Michaela Khýrová.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Olivie Lukásová.
Attempt saved. Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Felicitas Rauch with a cross.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Franny Cerná.
Attempt missed. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jule Brand.
Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tereza Krejciríková (Slavia Prague Women) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tereza Krejciríková (Slavia Prague Women).
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Olivie Lukásová.
Attempt saved. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jule Brand.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Felicitas Rauch tries a through ball, but Ewa Pajor is caught offside.
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Lena Lattwein replaces Alexandra Popp.
Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denisa Veselá (Slavia Prague Women).
Tereza Szewieczková (Slavia Prague Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tereza Szewieczková (Slavia Prague Women).
Offside, Slavia Prague Women. Michaela Khýrová tries a through ball, but Franny Cerná is caught offside.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Jule Brand tries a through ball, but Ewa Pajor is caught offside.