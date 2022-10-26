Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group B
Slavia Prague WomenSlavia Prague Women0VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies1

Slavia Prague Women v VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Line-ups

Slavia Prague Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lukásová
  • 12Veselá
  • 7Necidová
  • 20Bartovicová
  • 6Khýrová
  • 77Keene
  • 10SurnovskáSubstituted forTenkrátováat 9'minutes
  • 25KrejciríkováBooked at 67mins
  • 16SzewieczkováBooked at 58mins
  • 11Cerná
  • 27Kozárová

Substitutes

  • 4Tenkrátová
  • 8Ruzicková
  • 9Nekesa
  • 15Abrahamsson
  • 18Goretkiová
  • 19Divisová
  • 21Vithová
  • 24Sladká
  • 26Fuchsová

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Frohms
  • 24Wedemeyer
  • 4Hendrich
  • 6Janssen
  • 13Rauch
  • 5Oberdorf
  • 11PoppSubstituted forLattweinat 63'minutes
  • 10Huth
  • 14Roord
  • 29Brand
  • 9Pajor

Substitutes

  • 2Wilms
  • 7Bremer
  • 8Lattwein
  • 12Kassen
  • 17Demann
  • 20Wolter
  • 21Blomqvist
  • 23Jónsdóttir
  • 30Weiss
Referee:
Katalin Sipos

Match Stats

Home TeamSlavia Prague WomenAway TeamVfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home4
Away25
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from very close range.

  2. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Michaela Khýrová.

  3. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Olivie Lukásová.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Felicitas Rauch with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Franny Cerná.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jule Brand.

  7. Post update

    Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Tereza Krejciríková (Slavia Prague Women) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tereza Krejciríková (Slavia Prague Women).

  10. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Olivie Lukásová.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jule Brand.

  12. Post update

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Felicitas Rauch tries a through ball, but Ewa Pajor is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Lena Lattwein replaces Alexandra Popp.

  14. Post update

    Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Denisa Veselá (Slavia Prague Women).

  16. Booking

    Tereza Szewieczková (Slavia Prague Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tereza Szewieczková (Slavia Prague Women).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Slavia Prague Women. Michaela Khýrová tries a through ball, but Franny Cerná is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Jule Brand tries a through ball, but Ewa Pajor is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22007076
2Real Madrid Femenino21102024
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines201101-11
4Vllaznia Femra200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies22005056
2Roma Femminile22005326
3Slavia Prague Women200202-20
4St. Pölten Women200238-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11005143
2Juventus Femminile11002023
3Zürich Women100102-20
4Lyon Féminines100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino11009093
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women100112-10
4Benfica Women100109-90
