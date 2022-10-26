Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group A
Everton WomenEverton Women1Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1

Everton Women v Aston Villa Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Ramsey
  • 21Maier
  • 24WeirSubstituted forBjörnat 58'minutes
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6GeorgeSubstituted forGrahamat 69'minutes
  • 27Stenevik
  • 8ChristiansenSubstituted forBennisonat 69'minutes
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 7WheelerSubstituted forParkat 58'minutes
  • 22Galli
  • 15Beever-Jones

Substitutes

  • 5Björn
  • 10Bennison
  • 11Park
  • 17Graham
  • 18Brosnan
  • 19Queiroz Costa

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Leat
  • 2MaylingBooked at 45mins
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 17Harding
  • 6CorsieBooked at 74mins
  • 10Dali
  • 20HansonSubstituted forLehmannat 59'minutes
  • 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forGregoryat 59'minutes
  • 16McLoughlinBooked at 54minsSubstituted forBlindkildeat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hampton
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 13Draper
  • 18Gregory
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 26Goodwin
  • 28Rabjohn
Referee:
Thomas Kirk

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).

  3. Post update

    Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Laura Blindkilde replaces Olivia McLoughlin.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Lucy Graham replaces Gabrielle George.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison replaces Izzy Christiansen.

  8. Post update

    Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).

  11. Post update

    Elise Stenevik (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1. Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessica Park.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).

  14. Post update

    Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Alisha Lehmann replaces Kirsty Hanson.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Freya Gregory replaces Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Jessica Park replaces Clare Wheeler.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Nathalie Björn replaces Kenzie Weir.

  19. Booking

    Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Durham Women20204403
2Aston Villa Women20202203
3Man Utd Women20202202
4Sheffield United Women10103301
5Everton Women10101101

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women22004046
2Man City Women11001013
3Leicester City Women21013303
4Sunderland Ladies100101-10
5Blackburn Ladies200204-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women11003213
2West Ham Women10102202
3London City Lionesses10102201
4Brighton Women100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women11004043
2Lewes Women11002023
3Charlton Athletic Women100102-20
4Crystal Palace Women100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry United Ladies11002023
2Tottenham Women11002113
3Reading Women100112-10
4Southampton F.C. Women100102-20
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport