Everton Women v Aston Villa Women

Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 12Ramsey
- 21Maier
- 24WeirSubstituted forBjörnat 58'minutes
- 20Finnigan
- 6GeorgeSubstituted forGrahamat 69'minutes
- 27Stenevik
- 8ChristiansenSubstituted forBennisonat 69'minutes
- 28Holmgaard
- 7WheelerSubstituted forParkat 58'minutes
- 22Galli
- 15Beever-Jones
Substitutes
- 5Björn
- 10Bennison
- 11Park
- 17Graham
- 18Brosnan
- 19Queiroz Costa
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Leat
- 2MaylingBooked at 45mins
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 17Harding
- 6CorsieBooked at 74mins
- 10Dali
- 20HansonSubstituted forLehmannat 59'minutes
- 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forGregoryat 59'minutes
- 16McLoughlinBooked at 54minsSubstituted forBlindkildeat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hampton
- 7Lehmann
- 8Daly
- 13Draper
- 18Gregory
- 19Blindkilde
- 26Goodwin
- 28Rabjohn
- Referee:
- Thomas Kirk
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Laura Blindkilde replaces Olivia McLoughlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Lucy Graham replaces Gabrielle George.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison replaces Izzy Christiansen.
Post update
Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).
Post update
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Elise Stenevik (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1. Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessica Park.
Post update
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Alisha Lehmann replaces Kirsty Hanson.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Freya Gregory replaces Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Jessica Park replaces Clare Wheeler.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Nathalie Björn replaces Kenzie Weir.
Booking
Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women).