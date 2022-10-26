Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group A
Durham WomenDurham Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1

Durham Women v Manchester United Women

Line-ups

Durham Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McAloon
  • 16Christon
  • 6Robson
  • 14Salicki
  • 2Robert
  • 15Bradley
  • 23Clarke
  • 8Farrugia
  • 7Hepple
  • 4Lambert
  • 11Galloway

Substitutes

  • 10Hardy
  • 12Crosthwaite
  • 13Borthwick
  • 18Ayre
  • 20Noonan

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 32Baggaley
  • 20Tounkara
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 12Ladd
  • 28Williams
  • 4Moore
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 19Leon
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 7Toone
  • 10Zelem
  • 11Galton
  • 17García
  • 22Parris
  • 37Staniforth
  • 39Middleton-Patel
  • 45Simpson
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

Match Stats

Home TeamDurham WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women).

  2. Post update

    Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dee Bradley (Durham Women).

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Durham Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Durham Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Durham Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Jessica Clarke (Durham Women) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).

  8. Post update

    Jessica Clarke (Durham Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dee Bradley (Durham Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maria Farrugia (Durham Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women).

  13. Post update

    Maria Farrugia (Durham Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jessica Clarke.

  15. Post update

    Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dee Bradley (Durham Women).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women).

  18. Post update

    Sarah Robson (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Mollie Lambert.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Georgia Robert.

