Durham Women v Manchester United Women

Hand ball by Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women).
Line-ups
Durham Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1McAloon
- 16Christon
- 6Robson
- 14Salicki
- 2Robert
- 15Bradley
- 23Clarke
- 8Farrugia
- 7Hepple
- 4Lambert
- 11Galloway
Substitutes
- 10Hardy
- 12Crosthwaite
- 13Borthwick
- 18Ayre
- 20Noonan
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 32Baggaley
- 20Tounkara
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 12Ladd
- 28Williams
- 4Moore
- 8Bøe Risa
- 19Leon
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 7Toone
- 10Zelem
- 11Galton
- 17García
- 22Parris
- 37Staniforth
- 39Middleton-Patel
- 45Simpson
- Referee:
- Thomas Parsons
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dee Bradley (Durham Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Durham Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Durham Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.
Goal!
Goal! Durham Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Jessica Clarke (Durham Women) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).
Jessica Clarke (Durham Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dee Bradley (Durham Women).
Attempt missed. Maria Farrugia (Durham Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women).
Maria Farrugia (Durham Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jessica Clarke.
Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dee Bradley (Durham Women).
Foul by Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women).
Sarah Robson (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Mollie Lambert.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Georgia Robert.