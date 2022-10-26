Manchester City Women v Blackburn Ladies

First Half begins.
Man City WomenManchester City Women0Blackburn LadiesBlackburn Ladies0
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 4-4-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Aston Villa Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Durham Women
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|4
|Sheffield United Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|5
|Everton Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Leicester City Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Man City Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Sunderland Ladies
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Blackburn Ladies
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B'ham City Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|West Ham Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|London City Lionesses
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Brighton Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bristol City Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Lewes Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Charlton Athletic Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Crystal Palace Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Coventry United Ladies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Tottenham Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Reading Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Southampton F.C. Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
