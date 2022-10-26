Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group B
Man City WomenManchester City Women0Blackburn LadiesBlackburn Ladies0

Manchester City Women v Blackburn Ladies

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22MacIver
  • 2Casparij
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 6Houghton
  • 3Stokes
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 8Fowler
  • 17Losada
  • 41Blakstad
  • 14Morgan
  • 13Raso

Substitutes

  • 35Keating
  • 36Hutchings
  • 37Marley-Paraskevas
  • 38Prior
  • 39Siddal
  • 40Ramsden
  • 42Dahou

Blackburn Ladies

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Brooks
  • 2Dixon
  • 5Seed
  • 13Leek
  • 4Fenton
  • 19Smith
  • 12McDonald
  • 20Williams
  • 25Worthington
  • 24Murphy
  • 21Thomas

Substitutes

  • 3Coan
  • 6Richards
  • 7Crompton
  • 9Jordan
  • 11Hornby
  • 17Chandarana
  • 29Nokuthula
  • 99Salgado
Referee:
Melissa Burgin

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women21102114
2Aston Villa Women20201103
3Durham Women201134-12
4Sheffield United Women10103301
5Everton Women10100001

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women22002026
2Leicester City Women21013123
3Man City Women00000000
4Sunderland Ladies100101-10
5Blackburn Ladies100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women11003213
2West Ham Women10102202
3London City Lionesses10102201
4Brighton Women100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women11004043
2Lewes Women11002023
3Charlton Athletic Women100102-20
4Crystal Palace Women100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry United Ladies11002023
2Tottenham Women11002113
3Reading Women100112-10
4Southampton F.C. Women100102-20
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

