Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

FC Edinburgh have changed their name for the second time this season, with the Scottish League 1 club now simply being known as "Edinburgh".

In June the outfit switched from Edinburgh City, claiming they didn't own the rights to the name.

However, a second change has been brought in four months on after a consultation with fans.

"We have indicated [the change] to the SPFL," said majority shareholder Tom Tracy.

"We apologised to the fans and acknowledged that we could have managed this process better. We will strive to do better in the future."

Tracy acknowledged concerns of supporters regarding the fan experience at the club's new ground, Meadowbank, including being too far away from the pitch.

A decision has also been made to drop ticket prices to help fans struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

"We expect to be able to make the area behind the goals within the D area accessible to fans, which should make for a great standing experience closer to the action," he added external-link .

"We are also in talks with Edinburgh Council to lower the barrier in front of the main stand and hope to have this actioned imminently."