Cliftonville have won the Women's Premiership for the first time with a 2-1 win over Crusaders Strikers at Seaview.

Knowing a win would secure the title, Marissa Callaghan netted a second-half penalty but Megan Ingram responded.

However, Vicky Carleton headed home a late winner to secure the three points.

Nearest rivals Glentoran, who needed a win to keep the race alive, drew 2-2 with Linfield.

In the north Belfast derby, Caitlin McGuinness saw a first-half goal controversially ruled out for offside but Cliftonville took the lead when captain Callaghan converted from 12 yards.

Ingram poked Crusaders level to give the Reds a huge scare however there was late drama when Carleton headed into the top corner to spark wild celebrations.

Tense first half at Seaview

Cliftonville looked comfortable from the off and Abbie Magee blazed over inside two minutes from close range and Kirsty McGuinness shot straight at busy goalkeeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford.

The keeper was involved again to deny Caitlin McGuinness with a superb low save before then in-form striker headed over from Marissa Callaghan's cross and let fly with a crisp effort which whistled narrowly wide.

Harvey-Clifford produced another strong save to deny Callaghan with her finger tips before McGuinness spurned another opportunity.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Danielle Maxwell both spurned chances before Harvey-Clifford could only push a cross into the danger area and Callaghan and McGuinness both saw efforts superbly blocked on the line by the Crues defence.

The first-half flashpoint came five minutes before the break when Cliftonville thought they had taken the lead. Finnegan's deep cross was played towards goal by Northern Ireland captain Callaghan and McGuinness touched the ball home on the line, however the assistant referee adjudged the striker was in an offside position and Cliftonville celebrations were cut short.

Harvey-Clifford was again called into action to deny Callaghan before Maxwell fired over with the rebound but the Reds failed to find a breakthrough before half-time.

Callaghan makes breakthrough

Linfield had taken a shock lead at Glentoran thanks to Halliday's goal in the first half, which put Cliftonville in prime position to lift the title, but it was Crusaders who had the first chance of the half when Cora Morgan's free-kick flew over the bar.

Maxwell fired an effort over in response and Jessica Rea shot into the arms of Rachael Norney from range and Morgan hit an effort wide as Crusaders grew into the game.

Magee and Kirsty McGuinness as news filtered around Seaview that Linfield had doubled their lead at Ashfield thanks to Reid, and seconds later McGuinness forced another low save from Harvey-Clifford.

Sister Kirsty somehow shot wide from six yards when it looked like the net would bulge, but the opener came 23 minutes into the second half when Callaghan converted from 12 yards after Julie Nelson had brought down Caitlin McGuinness.

McGuinness' personal duel with Harvey-Clifford continued as the goalkeeper again came out on top.

Crusaders found themselves level when Ingram converted at the second attempt after superb work by Emily Wilson down the right. Substitute Ingram saw her initial effort blocked by Magee but netted from the rebound.

However, Carleton would have the final say when she netted with seven minutes to play and wild celebrations broke out at the final whistle.