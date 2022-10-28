Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Dundee United v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Dundee United have close to a full squad, with defender Charlie Mulgrew (thigh) the only absentee.

Motherwell forward Joe Efford has been ruled out until 2023 after surgery on a quad tear. Louis Moult has had a small procedure on his ankle but should return before the World Cup break.

On-loan Huddersfield winger Rolando Aarons (hamstring) is back with his parent club while Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are continuing their rehab following surgery.

Did you know? Dundee United have won each of their past three home league games against Motherwell, who have failed to score in each of their most recent three Premiership matches versus the Tannadice side.

Hibernian v St Mirren

Elias Melkerson is back in the Hibs squad following a bout of concussion. Kyle Magennis is suspended while Lewis Miller will miss out with a knock.

Jake Doyle-Hayes has undergone minor ankle surgery and Kevin Nisbet is continuing to train well after a serious knee injury. Momo Bojang (groin) and Aiden McGeady (knee) remain out.

Scott Tanser will miss St Mirren's trip after being involved in a car crash that left his wife injured. Declan Gallagher (back) and Richard Tait (knock) will be assessed while Toyosi Olusanya (broken toe) is back in training and should be available after the World Cup.

Did you know? Hibs have lost two of their past three league matches against St Mirren, who are looking to win back-to-back Premiership matches against the Easter Road men for the first time since 2014.

Rangers v Aberdeen

Kemar Roofe is out of the Rangers squad after his latest calf injury. Charlie McCann is available after missing the trip to Napoli in midweek due to not being in the Champions League squad.

Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are out long term, as is Ianis Hagi, with Tom Lawrence also sidelined.

Aberdeen have Hayden Coulson back after the left-back missed the win over Motherwell following the birth of his son. Jonny Hayes (groin) and Callum Roberts (hamstring) remain on the sidelines along with Dante Polvara.

Did you know? Rangers are unbeaten in their past 12 league meetings with Aberdeen, who are targeting three straight league wins for the first time since December.

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock

Graham Carey returns to the St Johnstone squad after being out since early September with a knee injury. Saints are without long-term absentees Murray Davidson, Chris Kane, Callum Booth and Cammy MacPherson.

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty serves the second of a 10-match ban for using sectarian language. Ben Chrisene is out with an ankle problem but Liam Donnelly is set to return to the squad after a lengthy lay-off.

Christian Doidge (ankle), Scott Robinson (foot) and Blair Alston (groin) remain out but Fraser Murray is closing in on a comeback.

Did you know? St Johnstone have won four of their past five top-flight matches against Kilmarnock, who have lost their two most recent Premiership away matches against the Perth side.

Livingston v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Livingston will be without the suspended Morgan Boyes while Kurtis Guthrie is doubtful with a knock. Stephane Omeonga is back in contention and Cristian Montano also has a chance of returning after being injured in the first half against Rangers last weekend.

Jamie Brandon (groin) and Tom Parkes (knee) both remain sidelined.

Celtic winger Jota has trained all week and could feature. Carl Starfelt and Stephen Welsh are also pushing for returns following injury but captain Callum McGregor (knee) remains unavailable.

Did you know? Livingston have only won one of their past nine league meetings with Celtic, but the Parkhead club have won the fixture just five times since the Lions' promotion in 2018.

Ross County v Hearts (15:00)

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan will miss out after suffering a hamstring injury during last weekend's defeat at Kilmarnock. Ben Paton (knee), Ben Purrington (ankle), Connor Randall (broken leg) and attacker Alex Samuel (knee) remain sidelined.

Stephen Kingsley has joined Hearts' lengthy injury list after being forced off with a hamstring problem in Thursday's win over RFS. Robert Snodgrass returns after being ineligible in Europe, but Stephen Humphrys (foot), Cammy Devlin (knock) and Peter Haring (concussion) are doubts.

Nathaniel Atkinson (foot), Gary Mackay-Steven (knock), Craig Halkett (hamstring) and Kye Rowles (foot) are still not ready to return, while Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are long-term absentees.

Did you know? Ross County have won just one of their past 20 Premiership meetings with Hearts, who are unbeaten in nine games in Dingwall.

