Jesse Marsch has won seven of his 24 matches in charge of Leeds United

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch says he is sick of losing as he prepares his side to face Liverpool on Saturday.

The Elland Road club slipped into the relegation zone last weekend following a 3-2 loss at home to Fulham.

It was a fourth-straight defeat for Marsch's side, who have gone eight Premier League games without a win.

"I was 14 years a player and now 13 years a coach and I've never lost this much in my career. I'm sick of it," he said.

The 48-year-old American replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February, since when Leeds have won just seven of his 24 matches in charge with their last Premier League victory at home to Chelsea on 21 August.

"I'm kind of angry right now," said Marsch before Leeds' trip to Anfield.

"I'm tired of playing matches where we are in the match and in many cases better than our opponents and walking away with nothing.

"I'm tired of not capitalising on moments when we are the better team in matches and I'm tired of giving away goals too cheaply.

"And I'm tired of not getting results we should be getting."

Leeds, who have nine points from 11 games this season, have not picked up a point away from Elland Road since 13 August.

Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch, who has also coached New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg, helped the Yorkshire club stave off relegation with a win at Brentford on the final day of last season and is now trying to assess which players can lead the club away from trouble this campaign.

"I am trying to figure out which guys can be counted on at the highest level," he said.

"I need to find out which guys are ready to fight for everything so that in these next matches we can get the points we need."