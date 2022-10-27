Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson will watch his team from the stands this weekend when they visit Bolton Wanderers after being handed a one-game touchline ban.

He picked up his fourth yellow card of the season in the 1-1 draw with Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

"I'll be quite close [to the pitch]," Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford.

"You're only three or four rows from the dugout at Bolton. So that's not too bad a situation to find myself in."

Robinson has been critical of the referees after having players sent off - Billy Bodin at Portsmouth and Matty Taylor against Peterborough United - in his side's past two matches.

But the U's manager is not worried about being in the stands on Saturday.

"I'll still have complete contact with the staff," he added.

"We'll be consistently speaking and I'm sure they'll be annoyed [with me] by about 60 minutes."

Oxford, who have been hampered by injuries so far this season, are currently 20th in League One with a win, two draws, and two losses from their past five games.

Their opponents Bolton are fifth and unbeaten in their last three outings.