Lee Evans has scored six goals in 42 league appearances for Ipswich since joining from Wigan in June 2021

Ipswich Town expect midfielder Lee Evans to be sidelined for several weeks with a knee injury.

Evans damaged his medial collateral ligament (MCL) in Ipswich's 1-0 League One win against Derby on 21 October.

The former Wolves and Wigan player had been a near ever-present this season, starting 14 of Town's 15 league games before his injury, scoring three goals.

"He'll be in a knee brace for a few weeks then we'll see how he goes after that," said Town boss Kieran McKenna. external-link

"Thankfully it's nothing that requires surgery at this point - he was having an excellent season and he will be back and have a big part to play, I'm sure."