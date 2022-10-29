Saturday's League One reports
Last updated on .From the section Football
Barnsley v Forest Green Rovers
Match report to follow.
Bolton Wanderers v Oxford United
Match report to follow.
Charlton Athletic v Ipswich Town
Match report to follow.
Cheltenham Town v MK Dons
Match report to follow.
Derby County v Bristol Rovers
Match report to follow.
Fleetwood Town v Accrington Stanley
Match report to follow.
Peterborough United v Cambridge United
Match report to follow.
Port Vale v Lincoln City
Match report to follow.
Portsmouth v Shrewsbury Town
Match report to follow.
Sheffield Wednesday v Burton Albion
Match report to follow.
Wycombe Wanderers v Morecambe
Match report to follow.