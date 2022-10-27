Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ellie Brazil made her Tottenham debut in the 2-1 WSL win at Leicester on 18 September

Tottenham forward Ellie Brazil will not play again this season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

She made her first start for Spurs against Manchester City on Saturday but was taken off on a stretcher after being treated for several minutes.

Brazil, 23, missed almost a year with an ACL injury in her other knee while at former club Brighton in 2019.

"Those three devastating letters - ACL - have come back to test me again," Brazil said on social media.

The England youth international said she could not remember "too much" about the incident during Tottenham's 3-0 Women's Super League defeat but praised both sets of players for their response during the game.

"I'll be back stronger," she added, thanking fans who had sent messages of support.

"For now, I'll be Spurs Women's cheerleader, supporting them every step of the way."

Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner said she was "gutted" for the summer signing from the Seagulls.

"The journey ahead and the support of the club will be the most important thing," said Skinner.

"It's the other knee. She's a hard-working person and very grounded.

"She is an exciting young player so it's a huge blow for her and the team."