The use of Boundary Park's Joe Royle Stand, otherwise known as the Oldham Event Centre, had been the subject of a court battle in recent years

Oldham Athletic have announced that they have bought Oldham Event Centre Limited, which operates the hospitality in the Joe Royle Stand.

The stand had been the subject of an ongoing dispute during former owner Abdallah Lemsagam's tenure at the club.

The club, who were taken over by local businessman Frank Rothwell in July, have now taken control of the stand.

"All matters relating to the day-to-day running of Boundary Park will be in the hands of the club," the Latics said.

The purchase comes after the club agreed a deal to buy the stadium and its surrounding land after Rothwell's takeover.

"The board can confirm that the transaction to secure ownership of the ground is on schedule and proceeding satisfactorily," the club's statement added.