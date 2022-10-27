Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Steve Evans had led Stevenage to 13 straight home wins in all competitions before they lost to Northampton

Stevenage boss Steve Evans has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after his red card in the League Two defeat by Northampton.

Evans claimed refereeing standards were "hopeless" after being sent to the stands for comments made to an official in the 3-2 loss on 22 October.

The 59-year-old has been charged with using improper "language and/or behaviour" by the FA during the game.

Evans, whose side sit second, has until 31 October to respond to the charges.