Real Madrid won this year's Spanish Super Cup, beating Athletic Bilbao

The Spanish Super Cup will take place in Saudi Arabia in January 2023, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's capital city Riyadh will see champions Real Madrid face Valencia in one semi-final with Real Betis playing Barcelona in the other.

The final takes place on 15 January.

"The matches will be played at the King Fahd de Riyadh stadium, a spectacular venue with capacity for over 60,000 fans," said the Spanish federation.

It is the third time Saudi Arabia has hosted the Spanish Cup, with a deal to hold the tournament in the Middle Eastern country running until 2029.

Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the 2022 final.