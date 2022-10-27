Last updated on .From the section Football

Tobi Brown [left] currently plays Sunday league football for Under The Radar FC, a team formed by his brother Manny Brown [right]

Crawley Town have invited Tobi "TBJZL" Brown, a founding member of Youtube group The Sidemen, to train with them.

Brown will join the League Two side for training on 1 November, along with his brothers Manny and Jed Brown.

Preston Johnson, Crawley co-chairman, said they may extend offers to "compete for a spot on the bench" for their FA Cup match against Accrington Stanley.

The Sidemen have more than 130 million combined subscribers on YouTube and millions more social media followers.

"We're excited to have Tobi, Manny and Jed joining us for training on Tuesday, and we're looking forward to seeing what they can bring to the club," Johnson added.

"Depending on how they perform, we may extend offers to continue training with the lads on a trial basis.

"As we've said before, it's fairly unlikely they'd get on the pitch unless the game is well in hand, but we want to give them the opportunity to show the staff what they can do in training and then go from there," said Johnson.

The Red Devils, who have previously offered a contract to former reality star and television presenter Mark Wright, will face Accrington on Saturday, 5 November in the first round of the FA Cup.

Since taking over the League Two club in April, US cryptocurrency investors WAGMI United have sought to make Crawley "the internet's team".

In September, Crawley said they would scout celebrities at a charity football match with a view to adding them to their squad.

Started in 2013 ,The Sidemen consist of friends Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji, Simon 'Miniminter' Minter, Joshua 'Zerkaa' Bradley, Tobit 'TBJZL' Brown, Ethan 'Behzinga' Payne and Vikram 'Vikkstar123' Barn.

The collective have hosted the Sidemen FC Charity Match since 2017, in which they take on a collection of YouTube All-Stars on the pitch and donate proceeds to charity.

Tobi Brown boasts more than 13 million combined followers across major online platforms.

The Football Association laws say that any player who has formally registered as part of a club is eligible to be named to the squad and potentially compete in FA Cup matches.