Rosengård Women v Barcelona Femenino

Line-ups
Rosengård Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Micah
- 6Öling
- 36Lundgren
- 3Arnardóttir
- 15Wik
- 19Bredgaard
- 20Persson
- 29Holdt
- 11Larsson
- 21Lundin
- 22Schough
Substitutes
- 4Ayinde
- 7Brown
- 9Kullashi
- 12Mukasa
- 13Thøgersen
- 23Sanders
- 24Kristell
- 25Berglund
- 27Chmielinski
- 28Schmidt
- 30Polozen
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Paños
- 8Torrejón
- 2Paredes
- 4León Cebrián
- 16Rolfö
- 14Bonmatí
- 21Walsh
- 9Caldentey Oliver
- 10HansenSubstituted forCrnogorcevicat 39'minutes
- 20Oshoala
- 18da Silva FerreiraBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 6Pina
- 7Crnogorcevic
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 15Bronze
- 17Paralluelo
- 22Rábano
- 23Engen
- 24Font
- 27Pérez
- 37Font
- Referee:
- Lorraine Watson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Olivia Schough (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Rosengård Women 0, Barcelona Femenino 2. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Geyse Ferreira.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic replaces Caroline Hansen because of an injury.
Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Mapi León tries a through ball, but Geyse Ferreira is caught offside.
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jessica Wik (Rosengård Women).
Attempt blocked. Olivia Schough (Rosengård Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino).
Mimmi Larsson (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Rosengård Women 0, Barcelona Femenino 1. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö with a cross.
Attempt missed. Marta Torrejón (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a cross.
Attempt missed. Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey.
Foul by Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino).
Ria Öling (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.