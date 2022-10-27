Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group D
Rosengård WomenRosengård Women0Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino2

Rosengård Women v Barcelona Femenino

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Rosengård Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Micah
  • 6Öling
  • 36Lundgren
  • 3Arnardóttir
  • 15Wik
  • 19Bredgaard
  • 20Persson
  • 29Holdt
  • 11Larsson
  • 21Lundin
  • 22Schough

Substitutes

  • 4Ayinde
  • 7Brown
  • 9Kullashi
  • 12Mukasa
  • 13Thøgersen
  • 23Sanders
  • 24Kristell
  • 25Berglund
  • 27Chmielinski
  • 28Schmidt
  • 30Polozen

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Paños
  • 8Torrejón
  • 2Paredes
  • 4León Cebrián
  • 16Rolfö
  • 14Bonmatí
  • 21Walsh
  • 9Caldentey Oliver
  • 10HansenSubstituted forCrnogorcevicat 39'minutes
  • 20Oshoala
  • 18da Silva FerreiraBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 6Pina
  • 7Crnogorcevic
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 15Bronze
  • 17Paralluelo
  • 22Rábano
  • 23Engen
  • 24Font
  • 27Pérez
  • 37Font
Referee:
Lorraine Watson

Match Stats

Home TeamRosengård WomenAway TeamBarcelona Femenino
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home1
Away16
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Keira Walsh (Barcelona Femenino).

  2. Post update

    Olivia Schough (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Rosengård Women 0, Barcelona Femenino 2. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Geyse Ferreira.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic replaces Caroline Hansen because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Mapi León tries a through ball, but Geyse Ferreira is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Jessica Wik (Rosengård Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Olivia Schough (Rosengård Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Booking

    Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino).

  11. Post update

    Mimmi Larsson (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Rosengård Women 0, Barcelona Femenino 1. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marta Torrejón (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino).

  17. Post update

    Ria Öling (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22009096
2Real Madrid Femenino21102024
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines201101-11
4Vllaznia Femra2002010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies22006066
2Roma Femminile22005326
3Slavia Prague Women200203-30
4St. Pölten Women200238-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11005143
2Lyon Féminines210125-33
3Juventus Femminile21012113
4Zürich Women100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino2200110116
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women200214-30
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

