Women's Champions League - Group C
Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile0Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines1

Juventus Femminile v Lyon Féminines

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Juventus Femminile

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Peyraud-Magnin
  • 71Lenzini
  • 32Sembrant
  • 23Salvai
  • 13Boattin
  • 77Gunnarsdóttir
  • 2Pedersen
  • 15Grosso
  • 11Bonansea
  • 10Girelli
  • 18Beerensteyn

Substitutes

  • 1Aprile
  • 3Gama
  • 5Nildén
  • 7Cernoia
  • 8Rosucci
  • 9Cantore
  • 12Lundorf
  • 19Zamanian
  • 21Caruso
  • 22Bonfantini
  • 33Duljan
  • 38Forcinella

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Endler
  • 23Cayman
  • 6Henry
  • 3Renard
  • 4Bacha
  • 17van de Donk
  • 11EgurrolaBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSombathat 42'minutes
  • 26Horan
  • 20Cascarino
  • 28Malard
  • 9Le Sommer

Substitutes

  • 2Jauréna
  • 5Morroni
  • 18Sombath
  • 21Gilles
  • 24Bruun
  • 25Benyahia
  • 27Becho
  • 30Paljevic
  • 37Mendy
  • 40Holmgren
Referee:
Marta Huerta de Aza

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventus FemminileAway TeamLyon Féminines
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Alice Sombath replaces Damaris Egurrola because of an injury.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Sara Gunnarsdóttir (Juventus Femminile).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines).

  4. Post update

    Lisa Boattin (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines).

  6. Post update

    Lisa Boattin (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Lyon Féminines. Janice Cayman tries a through ball, but Melvine Malard is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Selma Bacha.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sara Gunnarsdóttir (Juventus Femminile) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lisa Boattin following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines).

  11. Post update

    Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Sofie Pedersen.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Sofie Pedersen.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Linda Sembrant.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines).

  17. Post update

    Lisa Boattin (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus Femminile 0, Lyon Féminines 1. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wendie Renard.

  19. Booking

    Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22009096
2Real Madrid Femenino21102024
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines201101-11
4Vllaznia Femra2002010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies22006066
2Roma Femminile22005326
3Slavia Prague Women200203-30
4St. Pölten Women200238-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11005143
2Lyon Féminines210125-33
3Juventus Femminile21012113
4Zürich Women100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino2200110116
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women200214-30
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

