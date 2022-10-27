Juventus Femminile v Lyon Féminines

Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Alice Sombath replaces Damaris Egurrola because of an injury.
Line-ups
Juventus Femminile
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Peyraud-Magnin
- 71Lenzini
- 32Sembrant
- 23Salvai
- 13Boattin
- 77Gunnarsdóttir
- 2Pedersen
- 15Grosso
- 11Bonansea
- 10Girelli
- 18Beerensteyn
Substitutes
- 1Aprile
- 3Gama
- 5Nildén
- 7Cernoia
- 8Rosucci
- 9Cantore
- 12Lundorf
- 19Zamanian
- 21Caruso
- 22Bonfantini
- 33Duljan
- 38Forcinella
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Endler
- 23Cayman
- 6Henry
- 3Renard
- 4Bacha
- 17van de Donk
- 11EgurrolaBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSombathat 42'minutes
- 26Horan
- 20Cascarino
- 28Malard
- 9Le Sommer
Substitutes
- 2Jauréna
- 5Morroni
- 18Sombath
- 21Gilles
- 24Bruun
- 25Benyahia
- 27Becho
- 30Paljevic
- 37Mendy
- 40Holmgren
- Referee:
- Marta Huerta de Aza
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Foul by Sara Gunnarsdóttir (Juventus Femminile).
Post update
Foul by Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Lisa Boattin (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Lisa Boattin (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Lyon Féminines. Janice Cayman tries a through ball, but Melvine Malard is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Selma Bacha.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sara Gunnarsdóttir (Juventus Femminile) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lisa Boattin following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Sofie Pedersen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Sofie Pedersen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Linda Sembrant.
Post update
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Lisa Boattin (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus Femminile 0, Lyon Féminines 1. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wendie Renard.
Booking
Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines).