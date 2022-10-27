Benfica Women v FC Bayern München Ladies

Foul by Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Line-ups
Benfica Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Talbert
- 7Cantuário da Silva
- 16Ucheibe
- 15da Silva Costa
- 13Sousa Alves
- 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
- 21Domínguez Encinas
- 6Martins Faria
- 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
- 9Silva Sobrinho
- 20Lacasse
Substitutes
- 8da Silva Cintra
- 11Negrão
- 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
- 17Norton
- 19Silva Amado
- 27Santos
- 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
- 33Pintassilgo
- 39Vilão Dias
- 66Campos Costa
- 71da Silva
- 77Manjenje Nogueira Silva
FC Bayern München Ladies
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Grohs
- 8Rall
- 4Viggósdóttir
- 3Kumagai
- 30Simon
- 25Zadrazil
- 31Stanway
- 16Magull
- 10Dallmann
- 11Schüller
- 17Bühl
Substitutes
- 1Benkarth
- 9Damnjanovic
- 13de Souza da Silva
- 14Bragstad
- 20Kett
- 27Laurent
- 33Leitzig
- 35Landenberger
- 39Kappes
- Referee:
- Eleni Antoniou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Valéria (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ana Vitória (Benfica Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Linda Dallmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lúcia Alves (Benfica Women).
Post update
Lea Schüller (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lúcia Alves (Benfica Women).
Post update
Foul by Georgia Stanway (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Post update
Ana Vitória (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lina Magull (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Post update
Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Post update
Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lea Schüller (FC Bayern München Ladies) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximiliane Rall.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Christy Ucheibe.
Post update
Foul by Glódís Viggósdóttir (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Post update
Andreia Faria (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München Ladies) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lina Magull following a corner.