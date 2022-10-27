Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group D
Benfica WomenBenfica Women0FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies0

Benfica Women v FC Bayern München Ladies

Line-ups

Benfica Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Talbert
  • 7Cantuário da Silva
  • 16Ucheibe
  • 15da Silva Costa
  • 13Sousa Alves
  • 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
  • 21Domínguez Encinas
  • 6Martins Faria
  • 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
  • 9Silva Sobrinho
  • 20Lacasse

Substitutes

  • 8da Silva Cintra
  • 11Negrão
  • 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
  • 17Norton
  • 19Silva Amado
  • 27Santos
  • 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
  • 33Pintassilgo
  • 39Vilão Dias
  • 66Campos Costa
  • 71da Silva
  • 77Manjenje Nogueira Silva

FC Bayern München Ladies

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Grohs
  • 8Rall
  • 4Viggósdóttir
  • 3Kumagai
  • 30Simon
  • 25Zadrazil
  • 31Stanway
  • 16Magull
  • 10Dallmann
  • 11Schüller
  • 17Bühl

Substitutes

  • 1Benkarth
  • 9Damnjanovic
  • 13de Souza da Silva
  • 14Bragstad
  • 20Kett
  • 27Laurent
  • 33Leitzig
  • 35Landenberger
  • 39Kappes
Referee:
Eleni Antoniou

Match Stats

Home TeamBenfica WomenAway TeamFC Bayern München Ladies
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  2. Post update

    Valéria (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ana Vitória (Benfica Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Linda Dallmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lúcia Alves (Benfica Women).

  8. Post update

    Lea Schüller (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lúcia Alves (Benfica Women).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  11. Post update

    Ana Vitória (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lina Magull (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  13. Post update

    Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  15. Post update

    Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lea Schüller (FC Bayern München Ladies) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximiliane Rall.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Christy Ucheibe.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Glódís Viggósdóttir (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  19. Post update

    Andreia Faria (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München Ladies) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lina Magull following a corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22009096
2Real Madrid Femenino21102024
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines201101-11
4Vllaznia Femra2002010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies22006066
2Roma Femminile22005326
3Slavia Prague Women200203-30
4St. Pölten Women200238-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women21105144
2Juventus Femminile21103124
3Zürich Women201102-21
4Lyon Féminines201126-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino2200131126
2FC Bayern München Ladies21102114
3Benfica Women201109-91
4Rosengård Women200226-40
View full Women's Champions League tables

