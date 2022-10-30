Leigh Griffiths helped Celtic to seven league titles

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths admits his career as a professional footballer could be over, although he retains hope a manager will "pick up the phone".

The 32-year-old has been without a club for five months and is currently training with Livingston.

Griffiths has also opened up to BBC Scotland on the "massive mistake" which saw him "dismissed" from Celtic.

"The longer it goes on I think, 'Is football for me anymore?'," he said.

"I've been without a club for five months now and, although Davie [Martindale, Livingston manager] has said I can come in and train with them, he has said there is no deal on the table.

"I'm still not seeing managers pick up the phone, which means do they want me at their club or is it time to call it a day? That is something I'm still considering at the minute.

"As a free agent you've not got a budget, you've not got a price-tag on your head, everything is still negotiable."

Griffiths admits his career has been something of a "fall from grace" over the last few years.

In the summer of 2017, he was the toast of the Tartan Army as his spectacular free-kicks fired Scotland into a late and dramatic 2-1 lead over England and sent Hampden into rapture. There were goals, trophies and medals aplenty with Celtic as well.

Leigh Griffiths' quickfire free-kicks lit up Hampden in a 2-2 draw in 2017

But in the last couple of years there were question marks over his fitness - which sparked a well-publicised falling out with then Celtic manager Neil Lennon - and his career went into decline.

Griffiths, who won seven league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups at Parkhead, is remorseful and in no doubt about his lowest point.

Reports emerged last summer that Celtic and the police were investigating claims he had sent inappropriate online messages to two schoolgirls.

After a full assessment police decided there had been no criminality, but Griffiths admits it was a mistake which led to him leaving Celtic.

"I think that was probably the lowest point for me. I hold my hands up, I regret what I did," he said.

"It went to the right people behind the scenes, from Celtic, the authorities, the law, and I have proved that there was no wrong doing. But for me it is still a massive mistake and a massive regret."

'I can't do anything... I can't go out to the shops'

After a couple of underwhelming spells at Dundee and Falkirk, the offers in Scotland dried up. It led to an unusual and brief spell with Australian lower league side Mandurah FC.

On a pitch that looked little more than a public park there was evidence of his wonderful ability as Griffiths scored a typically Leigh Griffiths goal.

But there was also an altercation with a fan which went viral. Despite being on the other side of the planet from Scotland, Griffiths claims the abuse he got from the fan was of a sectarian nature.

Nevertheless, he insists he would still be keen on a return down under, saying that "it was the most peaceful three weeks I've had in football".

"Even yesterday, I got abuse when I was training at Livingston. People just standing at the top of the hill wanting to stand and abuse me," he added.

"I can't do anything. I can't go out to the shops. That's the narrative, that's the stigma you have when you're playing with one side of the Old Firm.

"Don't get me wrong, there are plus sides as well. Celtic fans still come up to me and say they miss me, which is always nice to hear. There's always that flip of the coin."

He added: "I've got an 11-year old son who keeps asking me when I'm going to be back playing football again, and it's a difficult one to answer. I just say I'm training as hard as I can and hopefully a club comes calling soon."

You can watch the full interview with Leigh Griffiths on Sunday Sportscene at 19:15 BST on the BBC Scotland channel and iPlayer.