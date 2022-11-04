Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen19:30HibernianHibernian
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Hibs - team news, preview & selectors

Team news

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is close to returning from a groin injury but is unlikely to be ready to feature against Hibernian in Friday night's Scottish Premiership match at Pittodrie.

Callum Roberts and Dante Polvara both remain on the sidelines.

Hibs winger Martin Boyle is a doubt after suffering a lower-leg injury against St Mirren last weekend, which prompted a visit to a specialist on Wednesday.

Kyle Magennis returns from suspension while Demetri Mitchell is back in the squad. Lewis Miller, Harry McKirdy, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Kevin Nisbet, Momo Bojang and Aiden McGeady all remain out.

The managers' views

Aberdeen's Jim Goodwin on his Ryan Porteous comments:

"﻿It's probably taught me a lesson or two in terms of trying to manage my emotions. I probably wasn't the most diplomatic in what I had to say and that's probably something that has gone against me. I'll make sure I don't make that mistake again in the future."

Hibs' Lee Johnson on the prospect of a spicy atmosphere:

"There was a lot of controversy that surrounded that last game for a number of reasons so I think naturally that will bring a little bit of edge to the game."

Did you know? Aberdeen won both of their home league games against Hibernian last season and Hibs have only won one of their past 12 league visits to Aberdeen.

Pick your Aberdeen XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Pick your Hibernian XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

