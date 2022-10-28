Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Michael Obafemi has scored three goals in two games against Swansea's arch rivals Cardiff

Swansea striker Michael Obafemi says he is playing like a "free soul" after returning from his first-team exile.

The 22-year-old was left out after his failed transfer to Burnley last month.

But having resolved the situation with head coach Russell Martin, Obafemi is back in favour with the in-form Swans.

"Obviously it was a difficult situation but I spoke to Russ, I spoke to Jake [Silverstein, club director] and ultimately the best thing for me was to be here," said Obafemi.

"I was out of the team which was a bit annoying and I was frustrated by that but I just wanted to work hard and help the team out.

"Russell's helped me out a lot, his man management has been amazing. Sometimes I think it's a bit harsh in the moment but he's been absolutely amazing.

"He knows the way I work and I know the way he works now, so we've got a brilliant relationship.

"For me, it's massive. If I feel welcomed in and we have a good connection, I feel that's the way to get the best out of me. We've definitely got a good relationship."

Obafemi scored Swansea's second goal in their dominant 2-0 win over Cardiff in last Sunday's south Wales derby, taking his tally to three goals this season.

The Republic of Ireland international managed 12 last term and has set himself a loftier target for this campaign.

"Twenty plus," he said.

"I feel like last year, if I was on it before the New Year, I think I would have got it. Obviously I had that transition period. I just want to be able to go straight in and hit the ground running.

"As long as I'm happy and I'm on the pitch playing then I feel like I'll do my best and score goals which is what I want to do ultimately."

'I feel like Benzema!'

Karim Benzema is Real Madrid's second leading goalscorer of all time behind Cristiano Ronaldo

Obafemi has been wearing a bandage on his hand in recent matches, leading him to joke that he feels like Real Madrid striker and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema as a result.

"When I've got the strapping on my hand, I feel like Benzema," Obafemi said.

"I'm really enjoying it. I'm like a free soul when I'm on the pitch."

Asked if he might keep the strapping even after his hand had healed - as Benzema and Leicester striker Jamie Vardy have done - Obafemi said: "One hundred percent!

"Maybe it's like a placebo, I just feel like I play better, I don't know why but I really like it."

Swansea are up to fourth place in the Championship table having won six of their past seven games, and they face another local derby of sorts on Saturday when they visit Bristol City.

Obafemi believes the Swans, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, could be in contention for promotion if they maintain their current form.

"For sure. We went through it before the season even started," he said.

"It wasn't the best of starts but I feel like now we're catching up with the points.

"We've got five games until the international break [for the World Cup in November].

"We had a target of how many [points] we wanted. We've just got to get as many as we can."