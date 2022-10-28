Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Ollie Cooper has scored three goals in 13 appearances this season

Swansea City midfielder Ollie Cooper has signed a new contract to remain at the Swansea.com Stadium until 2027.

The 22-year old midfielder, who is the son of former Cardiff City midfielder Kevin Cooper, has shone this season.

Cooper scored the opening goal in Swansea's 2-0 derby win over Cardiff.

"Ollie is a pleasure to work with and he is an absolutely fantastic person," Swansea boss Russell Martin said. "We are really pleased to see him get his new contract."

Cooper, who has been with the Swans since he was 11, made his first-team debut as a substitute in Swansea's FA Cup win over Stevenage in January 2021.

Cooper spent last season on loan at Newport County where he impressed, with the midfielder becoming a regular for the Swans this term and even tipped for a Wales World Cup spot.

"He works so hard, and he has developed so much as a character and a player," Martin added.

"It has always been Ollie's dream to play here and we are really pleased to see him get his new contract.

"He absolutely deserves it and he is part of the long-term plan here and hopefully now there are a couple of other players who can get similar rewards and be part of this project for a long time to come."

Cooper said he was delighted to extend his stay at the Liberty Stadium.

"I am over the moon to get it sorted. It's been one hell of a week, to score against Cardiff and now to top it off with a new deal to ensure I am staying here until 2027 is massive," he said.

"It is great to have the security of knowing I can continue to play and develop here.

"I think it will allow me to improve and kick on and progress.

"I feel I am in such a good environment and at such a good club.

"When things are going as they are at the moment you just want to be on the pitch as much as possible."