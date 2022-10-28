Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Kemar Roofe has been restricted to two appearances as a substitute this season

Kemar Roofe has suffered another calf injury setback following his brief return to action at Rangers.

The 29-year-old forward made his first outings of the season as a substitute in recent games with Dundee and Livingston.

However, he missed Wednesday's Champions League defeat at Napoli.

"He picked up another injury so we won't have him for a couple of weeks," said Giovanni van Bronckhorst. "It is the same area but a different injury."

The Rangers manager added: "First, it is very frustrating for Kemar. He has had a history of injuries since he came to this club, not only with me but also previously.

"So for me that is the most frustrating thing for Kemar himself because he works hard, he is trying every time to come back and whenever he is back, it is always a setback within a couple of weeks."