Due to issues with the pitch, Coventry have played only five of their 14 games this season at home, three of which have been midweek

Coventry City are looking at alternative venues for home matches, with the company that runs their ground on the brink of administration.

The Sky Blues have confirmed Saturday's game against Blackpool at the Coventry Building Society Arena will go ahead.

However, Arena Coventry Limited (ACL) has been given until Monday to secure funding or a new buyer for the stadium or it faces administration.

Coventry said they remain in talks with ACL and Coventry City council.

BBC CWR understands the club is worried it could be locked out of the stadium if ACL does not meet Monday's deadline.

While Saturday's match will proceed as planned, other options are being considered for the Sky Blues' next home game against Blackburn on Tuesday.

The club released a statement to reassure fans about Saturday's game, after what it called "suggestions on social media it would be postponed with ongoing uncertainty around the ownership of the stadium".

"We know that the current situation regarding the arena and its operating company is a concern for fans, as it is for the club, and we will continue to communicate with supporters as and when we're able to do so, and look forward to welcoming supporters on Saturday," it added.

There are worries that the EFL could impose a points deduction or a fine if matches are moved from Coventry, or postponed.

Premiership Rugby side Wasps, which owns the CBS Arena, went into administration earlier in October, but Coventry City have been able to continue playing games there as ACL is a separate company and not yet in administration.

The Sky Blues had to move three Championship games and one Carabao Cup tie earlier this season due to the playing surface being deemed unsafe after it had been used in the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens tournament.