Rotherham United v Norwich City

Offside, Rotherham United. Daniel Barlaser tries a through ball, but Conor Washington is caught offside.
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Johansson
- 20Hall
- 6Wood
- 2Harding
- 30Kioso
- 16Lindsay
- 4Barlaser
- 18Rathbone
- 10Norton-Cuffy
- 8Wiles
- 14Washington
Substitutes
- 9Eaves
- 11Ogbene
- 12Kelly
- 21Peltier
- 22Odoffin
- 24Humphreys
- 31Vickers
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Gunn
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 6Gibson
- 15McCallum
- 8Hayden
- 17Gomes Sara
- 23McLean
- 20A Ramsey
- 24Sargent
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 9Hugill
- 10Dowell
- 14Cantwell
- 25Hernández
- 30Giannoulis
- 46Gibbs
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.
Post update
Offside, Norwich City. Teemu Pukki tries a through ball, but Aaron Ramsey is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Sargent.
Post update
Peter Kioso (Rotherham United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Brooke Norton-Cuffy with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Norwich City. Isaac Hayden tries a through ball, but Joshua Sargent is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Joshua Sargent (Norwich City).
Post update
Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Richard Wood.
Post update
Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.