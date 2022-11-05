Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United0NorwichNorwich City0

Rotherham United v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Johansson
  • 20Hall
  • 6Wood
  • 2Harding
  • 30Kioso
  • 16Lindsay
  • 4Barlaser
  • 18Rathbone
  • 10Norton-Cuffy
  • 8Wiles
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 9Eaves
  • 11Ogbene
  • 12Kelly
  • 21Peltier
  • 22Odoffin
  • 24Humphreys
  • 31Vickers

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 6Gibson
  • 15McCallum
  • 8Hayden
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 23McLean
  • 20A Ramsey
  • 24Sargent
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 9Hugill
  • 10Dowell
  • 14Cantwell
  • 25Hernández
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 46Gibbs
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Rotherham United. Daniel Barlaser tries a through ball, but Conor Washington is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Teemu Pukki tries a through ball, but Aaron Ramsey is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Sargent.

  7. Post update

    Peter Kioso (Rotherham United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Brooke Norton-Cuffy with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Isaac Hayden tries a through ball, but Joshua Sargent is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Sargent (Norwich City).

  10. Post update

    Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Richard Wood.

  12. Post update

    Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Sheff Utd19105434181635
3Blackburn2011182319434
4QPR199552519632
5Preston208751616031
6Norwich208662620630
7Watford198652621530
8Millwall198472220228
9Swansea198472325-228
10Birmingham197661915427
11Luton196942119227
12Reading198292127-626
13Sunderland196762421325
14Bristol City207492728-125
15Rotherham195862223-123
16Blackpool196582327-423
17Stoke196491924-522
18Cardiff196491421-722
19Wigan196491826-822
20Coventry175661618-221
21Hull1963102135-1421
22Middlesbrough195592325-220
23West Brom193972124-318
24Huddersfield1844101724-716
View full Championship table

