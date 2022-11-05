Blackpool v Luton Town

Offside, Luton Town. Luke Berry tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Maxwell
- 2Connolly
- 21Ekpiteta
- 34Thorniley
- 3Husband
- 27Ward
- 12Dougall
- 28Patino
- 9Yates
- 14Madine
- 22Hamilton
Substitutes
- 10Anderson
- 15R Williams
- 23Thompson
- 24Wright
- 25Corbeanu
- 29Garbutt
- 32Grimshaw
Luton
Formation 3-4-3
- 34Horvath
- 2Bree
- 4Lockyer
- 3Potts
- 18Clark
- 8Berry
- 17Mpanzu
- 29Bell
- 22Campbell
- 9Morris
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 7Cornick
- 20Watson
- 21Isted
- 30Freeman
- 35Jerome
- 42Pettit
- 44Lawless
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jordan Clark.
Post update
James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool).
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Daniel Potts.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by CJ Hamilton.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.