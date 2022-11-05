Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool0LutonLuton Town0

Blackpool v Luton Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 34Thorniley
  • 3Husband
  • 27Ward
  • 12Dougall
  • 28Patino
  • 9Yates
  • 14Madine
  • 22Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 10Anderson
  • 15R Williams
  • 23Thompson
  • 24Wright
  • 25Corbeanu
  • 29Garbutt
  • 32Grimshaw

Luton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 34Horvath
  • 2Bree
  • 4Lockyer
  • 3Potts
  • 18Clark
  • 8Berry
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 29Bell
  • 22Campbell
  • 9Morris
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 7Cornick
  • 20Watson
  • 21Isted
  • 30Freeman
  • 35Jerome
  • 42Pettit
  • 44Lawless
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Luke Berry tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jordan Clark.

  3. Post update

    James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Daniel Potts.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by CJ Hamilton.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Sheff Utd19105434181635
3Blackburn2011182319434
4QPR199552519632
5Preston208751616031
6Norwich208662620630
7Watford198652621530
8Millwall198472220228
9Swansea198472325-228
10Birmingham197661915427
11Luton196942119227
12Reading198292127-626
13Sunderland196762421325
14Bristol City207492728-125
15Rotherham195862223-123
16Blackpool196582327-423
17Stoke196491924-522
18Cardiff196491421-722
19Wigan196491826-822
20Coventry175661618-221
21Hull1963102135-1421
22Middlesbrough195592325-220
23West Brom193972124-318
24Huddersfield1844101724-716
View full Championship table

