Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0

Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Brittain
  • 5Hyam
  • 4Ayala
  • 3Pickering
  • 6Morton
  • 27Travis
  • 19Hedges
  • 8Szmodics
  • 22Brereton
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 16Wharton
  • 17Carter
  • 23Dack
  • 29Vale
  • 30Garrett

Huddersfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 34Spencer
  • 39Helik
  • 12Boyle
  • 14Ruffels
  • 18Kasumu
  • 24Camara
  • 7Thomas
  • 22Rudoni
  • 19Holmes
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 3Mbete
  • 9Rhodes
  • 11Mahoney
  • 16Hayden
  • 30Jackson
  • 35Diarra
  • 41Bilokapic
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Michal Helik.

  4. Post update

    Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Kasumu.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Sheff Utd19105434181635
3Blackburn2011182319434
4QPR199552519632
5Preston208751616031
6Norwich208662620630
7Watford198652621530
8Millwall198472220228
9Swansea198472325-228
10Birmingham197661915427
11Luton196942119227
12Reading198292127-626
13Sunderland196762421325
14Bristol City207492728-125
15Rotherham195862223-123
16Blackpool196582327-423
17Stoke196491924-522
18Cardiff196491421-722
19Wigan196491826-822
20Coventry175661618-221
21Hull1963102135-1421
22Middlesbrough195592325-220
23West Brom193972124-318
24Huddersfield1844101724-716
View full Championship table

