Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town

Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kaminski
- 2Brittain
- 5Hyam
- 4Ayala
- 3Pickering
- 6Morton
- 27Travis
- 19Hedges
- 8Szmodics
- 22Brereton
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 10Dolan
- 13Pears
- 16Wharton
- 17Carter
- 23Dack
- 29Vale
- 30Garrett
Huddersfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Nicholls
- 34Spencer
- 39Helik
- 12Boyle
- 14Ruffels
- 18Kasumu
- 24Camara
- 7Thomas
- 22Rudoni
- 19Holmes
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 3Mbete
- 9Rhodes
- 11Mahoney
- 16Hayden
- 30Jackson
- 35Diarra
- 41Bilokapic
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Michal Helik.
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt missed. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Kasumu.
Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
