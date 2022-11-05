Stoke City v Birmingham City

Foul by Nick Powell (Stoke City).
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bursik
- 16Wilmot
- 6Jagielka
- 3Fox
- 20SterlingBooked at 9mins
- 8Baker
- 15Thompson
- 14Tymon
- 18Smallbone
- 25Powell
- 10Campbell
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 5Souttar
- 9Brown
- 11Gayle
- 13Bonham
- 17Delap
- 24Fosu-Henry
Birmingham
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ruddy
- 28Sanderson
- 12Dean
- 5Trusty
- 2Colin
- 7Bacuna
- 31Bielik
- 6Mejbri
- 11Graham
- 9Hogan
- 10Jutkiewicz
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 8Deeney
- 18Chong
- 19James
- 23Longelo
- 27Bellingham
- 35Hall
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 0, Birmingham City 1. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Dujon Sterling (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Josef Bursik (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dujon Sterling (Stoke City).
Jordan Graham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Tymon (Stoke City).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Fox.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
