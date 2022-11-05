Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City0BirminghamBirmingham City1

Stoke City v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bursik
  • 16Wilmot
  • 6Jagielka
  • 3Fox
  • 20SterlingBooked at 9mins
  • 8Baker
  • 15Thompson
  • 14Tymon
  • 18Smallbone
  • 25Powell
  • 10Campbell

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 5Souttar
  • 9Brown
  • 11Gayle
  • 13Bonham
  • 17Delap
  • 24Fosu-Henry

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 12Dean
  • 5Trusty
  • 2Colin
  • 7Bacuna
  • 31Bielik
  • 6Mejbri
  • 11Graham
  • 9Hogan
  • 10Jutkiewicz

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 8Deeney
  • 18Chong
  • 19James
  • 23Longelo
  • 27Bellingham
  • 35Hall
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Nick Powell (Stoke City).

  2. Post update

    Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Stoke City 0, Birmingham City 1. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.

  5. Booking

    Dujon Sterling (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).

  7. Post update

    Josef Bursik (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dujon Sterling (Stoke City).

  10. Post update

    Jordan Graham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Tymon (Stoke City).

  12. Post update

    Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Fox.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Sheff Utd19105434181635
3Blackburn2011182319434
4QPR199552519632
5Preston208751616031
6Norwich208662620630
7Watford198652621530
8Millwall198472220228
9Swansea198472325-228
10Birmingham197661915427
11Luton196942119227
12Reading198292127-626
13Sunderland196762421325
14Bristol City207492728-125
15Rotherham195862223-123
16Blackpool196582327-423
17Stoke196491924-522
18Cardiff196491421-722
19Wigan196491826-822
20Coventry175661618-221
21Hull1963102135-1421
22Middlesbrough195592325-220
23West Brom193972124-318
24Huddersfield1844101724-716
View full Championship table

