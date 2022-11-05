Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland0CardiffCardiff City0

Sunderland v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 26Wright
  • 6BatthBooked at 13mins
  • 3Cirkin
  • 24NeilBooked at 32mins
  • 17Ba
  • 10Roberts
  • 16Diallo
  • 20Clarke
  • 9Simms

Substitutes

  • 4Evans
  • 8Embleton
  • 12Bass
  • 19Bennette
  • 21Pritchard
  • 27Matete
  • 32Hume

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Romeo
  • 38Ng
  • 23Kipré
  • 37Nkounkou
  • 6Wintle
  • 8Ralls
  • 25Philogene
  • 10Ojo
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 29M Harris

Substitutes

  • 12Sang
  • 16Nelson
  • 19Sawyers
  • 20Whyte
  • 21Alnwick
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 36Watters
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Daniel Neil (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Neil (Sunderland).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Bailey Wright.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda.

  9. Post update

    Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sheyi Ojo.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City).

  14. Post update

    Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ryan Wintle.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Neil.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City).

  19. Post update

    Danny Batth (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Roberts.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Blackburn2012082419536
3Sheff Utd19105434181635
4Norwich209562720732
5QPR199552519632
6Preston208751616031
7Watford198652621530
8Millwall198472220228
9Swansea198472326-328
10Birmingham197661915427
11Luton196942119227
12Reading198292127-626
13Sunderland196762421325
14Bristol City207492728-125
15Blackpool196582327-423
16Rotherham195772224-222
17Stoke196491924-522
18Wigan196491926-722
19Cardiff196491421-722
20Coventry175661618-221
21Hull1963102135-1421
22Middlesbrough195592325-220
23West Brom193972124-318
24Huddersfield1843111725-815
