Middlesbrough v Bristol City

Foul by Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough).
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Steffen
- 14Smith
- 6Fry
- 26Lenihan
- 3GilesBooked at 25mins
- 16Howson
- 30Hackney
- 2Jones
- 29Akpom
- 8McGree
- 21Forss
Substitutes
- 4Mowatt
- 9Muniz Carvalho
- 13Hoppe
- 15Dijksteel
- 17McNair
- 23Roberts
- 25Crooks
Bristol City
Formation 3-5-2
- 12O'Leary
- 26Vyner
- 25Klose
- 16Pring
- 11Semenyo
- 8Williams
- 6James
- 7Scott
- 14Weimann
- 15Conway
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 1Bentley
- 3Dasilva
- 9Martin
- 10King
- 17Sykes
- 20Bell
- 32Low
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Cameron Pring (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Isaiah Jones.
Foul by Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough).
Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Bristol City. Alex Scott tries a through ball, but Antoine Semenyo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ryan Giles with a cross.
Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).
Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Conway (Bristol City).
Booking
Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough).
Tommy Conway (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Conway with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahki Wells with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Giles with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Max O'Leary.
