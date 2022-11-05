Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0Bristol CityBristol City1

Middlesbrough v Bristol City

Middlesbrough v Bristol City

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 14Smith
  • 6Fry
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3GilesBooked at 25mins
  • 16Howson
  • 30Hackney
  • 2Jones
  • 29Akpom
  • 8McGree
  • 21Forss

Substitutes

  • 4Mowatt
  • 9Muniz Carvalho
  • 13Hoppe
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 17McNair
  • 23Roberts
  • 25Crooks

Bristol City

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12O'Leary
  • 26Vyner
  • 25Klose
  • 16Pring
  • 11Semenyo
  • 8Williams
  • 6James
  • 7Scott
  • 14Weimann
  • 15Conway
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 3Dasilva
  • 9Martin
  • 10King
  • 17Sykes
  • 20Bell
  • 32Low
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough).

  2. Post update

    Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Cameron Pring (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Isaiah Jones.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough).

  7. Post update

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Bristol City. Alex Scott tries a through ball, but Antoine Semenyo is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ryan Giles with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

  12. Post update

    Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Conway (Bristol City).

  14. Booking

    Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough).

  16. Post update

    Tommy Conway (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Conway with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahki Wells with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Giles with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Max O'Leary.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Blackburn2012082419536
3Sheff Utd19105434181635
4Norwich209562720732
5QPR199552519632
6Preston208751616031
7Watford198652621530
8Millwall198472220228
9Swansea198472326-328
10Birmingham197661915427
11Luton196942119227
12Reading198292127-626
13Sunderland196762421325
14Bristol City207492728-125
15Blackpool196582327-423
16Rotherham195772224-222
17Stoke196491924-522
18Wigan196491926-722
19Cardiff196491421-722
20Coventry175661618-221
21Hull1963102135-1421
22Middlesbrough195592325-220
23West Brom193972124-318
24Huddersfield1843111725-815
View full Championship table

