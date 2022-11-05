Close menu
WatfordWatford0CoventryCoventry City0

Watford v Coventry City

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 16Gosling
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31Sierralta
  • 14Kamara
  • 4Choudhury
  • 39Kayembe
  • 12Sema
  • 10João Pedro
  • 23Sarr
  • 7Davis

Substitutes

  • 3M Gaspar
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 27Kabasele
  • 35Okoye
  • 36Hungbo
  • 42Morris

Coventry

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Wilson
  • 4Rose
  • 5McFadzean
  • 2Panzo
  • 28Eccles
  • 14Sheaf
  • 38Hamer
  • 32Burroughs
  • 8Allen
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 45Palmer

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 10O'Hare
  • 19Walker
  • 20Kane
  • 27Bidwell
  • 30Tavares Desidério
  • 36Howley
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Burroughs.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Josh Eccles.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Watford. Hamza Choudhury tries a through ball, but Ken Sema is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Francisco Sierralta (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Josh Eccles.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Keinan Davis.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Watford).

  9. Post update

    Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Watford).

  11. Post update

    Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Sheff Utd19105434181635
3Blackburn2011182319434
4QPR199552519632
5Preston208751616031
6Norwich208662620630
7Watford198652621530
8Millwall198472220228
9Swansea198472325-228
10Birmingham197661915427
11Luton196942119227
12Reading198292127-626
13Sunderland196762421325
14Bristol City207492728-125
15Rotherham195862223-123
16Blackpool196582327-423
17Stoke196491924-522
18Cardiff196491421-722
19Wigan196491826-822
20Coventry175661618-221
21Hull1963102135-1421
22Middlesbrough195592325-220
23West Brom193972124-318
24Huddersfield1844101724-716
View full Championship table

