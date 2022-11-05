Watford v Coventry City

Attempt missed. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Burroughs.
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bachmann
- 16Gosling
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 31Sierralta
- 14Kamara
- 4Choudhury
- 39Kayembe
- 12Sema
- 10João Pedro
- 23Sarr
- 7Davis
Substitutes
- 3M Gaspar
- 18Asprilla
- 19Bayo
- 27Kabasele
- 35Okoye
- 36Hungbo
- 42Morris
Coventry
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Wilson
- 4Rose
- 5McFadzean
- 2Panzo
- 28Eccles
- 14Sheaf
- 38Hamer
- 32Burroughs
- 8Allen
- 17Gyökeres
- 45Palmer
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 10O'Hare
- 19Walker
- 20Kane
- 27Bidwell
- 30Tavares Desidério
- 36Howley
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Josh Eccles.
Post update
Offside, Watford. Hamza Choudhury tries a through ball, but Ken Sema is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Francisco Sierralta (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Josh Eccles.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Keinan Davis.
Post update
Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.
Post update
Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Watford).
Post update
Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Watford).
Post update
Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.