Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Dundee United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1211014293333
2Rangers1292131112029
3Aberdeen137152721622
4Hibernian146261820-220
5St Mirren126151217-519
6Livingston136161218-619
7Hearts125252021-117
8Motherwell135171616016
9St Johnstone135171417-316
10Kilmarnock143381123-1212
11Dundee Utd132381126-159
12Ross County13238722-159
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport