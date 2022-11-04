Manchester City v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland has already scored 17 Premier League goals for Manchester City this season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has returned to training after missing two matches with a foot problem.

Manager Pep Guardiola will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday.

In-form Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano faces a lengthy absence after suffering a ruptured Achilles during training this week.

Bobby Decordova-Reid is suspended for accumulating five bookings but Layvin Kurzawa has overcome a calf injury and could be involved.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Fantasy Football has gone into meltdown since Erling Haaland got injured last week - he sat out last weekend's win over Leicester and the midweek victory over Seville, but will he or won't he be back here?

Either way, I think City will win this one pretty comfortably. The only thing I wasn't sure about was whether Fulham would manage a consolation goal - I have got Ederson in goal in my Fantasy team so I am going to say no, they won't.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won 12 consecutive matches against Fulham in all competitions and are unbeaten in 18 since a 3-1 home league defeat in April 2009.

They've also scored in 28 successive games spanning 18 years in this fixture.

Fulham have lost nine successive Premier League meetings, failing to score in each of the last five. This is their longest top-flight losing streak against a particular opponent.

Manchester City

City have earned 14 consecutive home wins in all competitions, two shy of their longest streak of 16 set between November 1920 and August 1921.

They are the first club to have scored at least three goals in 10 top-flight home matches in a row since Aston Villa's record of 15 from December 1930 to September 1931.

City have 22 Premier League wins in 2022, more than any other team.

Erling Haaland can become only the second Manchester City player to score in six successive Premier League home appearances, emulating Alvaro Negredo in 2013.

Pep Guardiola has won all nine games as a manager against Marco Silva by an aggregate score of 31-5.

He has won all seven matches against Fulham in all competitions.

Fulham

Fulham are unbeaten in their past four league fixtures (W2, D2).

They have already equalled their total of five victories from their previous top-flight campaign in 2020-21.

The Cottagers can win consecutive Premier League away matches for the first time since 2013.

Fulham's 24 shots versus Everton last week is their most in a Premier League game without scoring since such data was first recorded in 2003-04.

Andreas Pereira created a league-high 20 chances in October for a season's total of 34, second only to Kevin De Bruyne's 40.

