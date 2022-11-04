Leeds United v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds' victory at Liverpool last weekend ended a run of eight league games without a win

TEAM NEWS

Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out until after the World Cup because of a foot ligament injury.

There are no new fitness concerns in the squad, with Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw both long-term absentees.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto faces several weeks out with a hamstring strain.

Saturday's game comes too soon for injured midfielder David Brooks and captain Lloyd Kelly.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I was only just out when I predicted that Leeds would lose 6-1 at Liverpool last week!

I took a lot of flak from Leeds fans following their win at Anfield but, once again, it was after the event. They were thinking the same as me before the game.

I was pleased for Leeds boss Jesse Marsch when he got that result. I have never met him, and he bigs his team up possibly too much at times after they've lost games, but I get why he is always trying to be positive about his players.

That win will buy him a bit of time, not with the club's owners, but with the Elland Road crowd who were on his back when they lost to Fulham in their last home game.

That goodwill will only last if Marsch can back it up by beating Bournemouth, who were woeful as they chucked away a 2-0 lead to lose against Tottenham last time out.

But it is a good enough reason to be positive about Leeds, and I am going for them to win this one. Unfortunately for them, that usually means they lose.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first top-flight fixture between the sides.

Leeds have won all seven of their home league games against Bournemouth, including six in the league.

Bournemouth's solitary victory in 13 meetings was 4-1 at home in the Championship in March 2014.

Leeds United

Leeds ended a run of four straight defeats and eight league matches without a win by beating Liverpool last weekend.

They have lost eight Premier League home fixtures in 2022, more than any current top-flight side. It's 20 years since they lost more often at Elland Road in the division.

The Whites can equal their longest winless home run since returning to the top flight: five games from October to December 2020.

Crysencio Summerville could become the youngest player - at 21 years and six days - to score in three consecutive top-flight games for Leeds since 20-year-old Alan Smith in 2001.

Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals but has failed to score in 13 league appearances since his 95th-minute equaliser against Brentford last December.

AFC Bournemouth

It's three straight league defeats for Bournemouth, who were unbeaten in their first six matches under Gary O'Neil.

Bournemouth's three league wins this season were against teams currently in the bottom five of the table. Leeds are sixth bottom.

The Cherries have the division's joint worst defensive record, conceding 28 goals - 20 of them away.

They have only won two of the past eight Premier League games in which they scored first.

Interim head coach O'Neil made his Premier League debut as a player against Leeds. He scored twice in Portsmouth's 6-1 home win on 8 November 2003.

