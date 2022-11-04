Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ivan Toney will be missing for Brentford after accumulating five yellow cards for the season

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest defender Giulian Biancone has been ruled out for the season because of a cruciate ligament injury.

Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhate are out with hamstring injuries until at least Boxing Day but Omar Richards is nearing a return from a leg fracture.

Brentford top scorer Ivan Toney serves a one-match suspension.

Mathias Jensen has recovered from a dead leg and Christian Norgaard could return from an Achilles strain.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper questioned his side's competitive edge after they were thumped by Arsenal last weekend.

That is a bit of a worry - surely part of his job is to make sure his players are properly motivated.

Off the back of Forest beating Liverpool in their last game at the City Ground, I would have gone for another home win here, but after what happened against the Gunners I am not so sure.

Brentford have not won away in the Premier League all season, so that hardly makes me think they are going to take home three points either - it is a massive cop-out but I am going for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their first top-flight meeting.

Brentford have won five of their past seven away league games against Forest.

Nottingham Forest

Both of Forest's league wins this season have been by a 1-0 scoreline courtesy of a Taiwo Awoniyi goal, versus West Ham and Liverpool.

They have opened the scoring in five of their six Premier League home fixtures this campaign.

No side has had fewer shots on target in the Premier League this season than Forest's tally of 36.

Brentford

Brentford are winless in all six Premier League away matches this season (D3, L3).

The Bees have only kept a clean sheet once in their last 22 away games, conceding 49 goals.

Brentford have scored four goals in their past seven league fixtures, after managing 15 in their opening six games of the season.

Thomas Frank's Brentford defeated Steve Cooper's Swansea City in the Championship play-off semi-final in 2019-20 and the final in 2020-21.

